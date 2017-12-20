System-on-Chip (SoC) Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global system-on-chip (SoC) market to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% over the period 2014-2019.

PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.

System-on-chip technology (SoC) is the integration of several components that are useful in the working of a device onto a single silicon chip to form an electronic system. SoC can be considered as a small computer carrying all the essential components such as motherboard, processor, graphics processor, memory, and peripherals, all onto a single chip. With the demand for more efficient systems and with the trend moving towards compact and small devices, SoC technology has become an alternative for big processing units. In a network and data driven world and with semiconductors becoming more internet centric, data storage SoCs are expected to grow at a rapid pace.

Covered in this Report

The report includes the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global system-on-chip (SoC) market for the period 2015-2019. The market can be segmented into five application areas:

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/102523-global-system-on-chip-soc-market-2015-2019

The Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the global system-on-chip (SoC) market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key Vendors

• Apple

• Intel

• MediaTek

• Qualcomm

• Samsung

Other Prominent Vendors

• ARM

• Broadcom

• Freescale Semiconductors

• Infineon Technologies

• Marvel Technology

• Texas Instruments

Key Market Driver

• Reducing Cost Per Function of IC

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Market Challenge

• Emergence of System-in-Package (SiP) Packaging

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Market Trend

• Increasing R&D Spending

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/102523-global-system-on-chip-soc-market-2015-2019

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary

List of Abbreviations

Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

Introduction

Technology Landscape

06.1 Comparison between SoC, SiP, and CoB

06.2 Comparison between SoC and Processor on Chip

Market Landscape

07.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.2 Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user Application

08.1 Global SoC Market by End-user Application

09. Geographical Segmentation

09.1 Segmentation of Global SoC Market by Geography 2014-2019

09.2 SoC Market in APAC

09.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

09.3 SoC Market in Americas

09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

09.4 SoC Market in EMEA

09.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

Key Leading Countries

10.1 China

10.2 Japan

Buying Criteria

Market Growth Drivers

Drivers and their Impact

Market Challenges

Impact of Drivers and Challenges

………..CONTINUED