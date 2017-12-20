System-on-Chip (SoC) Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global system-on-chip (SoC) market to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% over the period 2014-2019.
Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market
WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.
System-on-chip technology (SoC) is the integration of several components that are useful in the working of a device onto a single silicon chip to form an electronic system. SoC can be considered as a small computer carrying all the essential components such as motherboard, processor, graphics processor, memory, and peripherals, all onto a single chip. With the demand for more efficient systems and with the trend moving towards compact and small devices, SoC technology has become an alternative for big processing units. In a network and data driven world and with semiconductors becoming more internet centric, data storage SoCs are expected to grow at a rapid pace.
The report includes the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global system-on-chip (SoC) market for the period 2015-2019. The market can be segmented into five application areas:
The Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the global system-on-chip (SoC) market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• Apple
• Intel
• MediaTek
• Qualcomm
• Samsung
Other Prominent Vendors
• ARM
• Broadcom
• Freescale Semiconductors
• Infineon Technologies
• Marvel Technology
• Texas Instruments
Key Market Driver
• Reducing Cost Per Function of IC
Key Market Challenge
• Emergence of System-in-Package (SiP) Packaging
Key Market Trend
• Increasing R&D Spending
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Executive Summary
List of Abbreviations
Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
Introduction
Technology Landscape
06.1 Comparison between SoC, SiP, and CoB
06.2 Comparison between SoC and Processor on Chip
Market Landscape
07.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.2 Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user Application
08.1 Global SoC Market by End-user Application
09. Geographical Segmentation
09.1 Segmentation of Global SoC Market by Geography 2014-2019
09.2 SoC Market in APAC
09.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.3 SoC Market in Americas
09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.4 SoC Market in EMEA
09.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
Key Leading Countries
10.1 China
10.2 Japan
Buying Criteria
Market Growth Drivers
Drivers and their Impact
Market Challenges
Impact of Drivers and Challenges
………..CONTINUED
