Global Nuclear Reactor Construction 2017 Segmentation, Application, Technology and Analysis Report Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global nuclear reactor construction market to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% during 2014-2019.

PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market

Description

WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.

Nuclear reactors find application in the nuclear plants for generating electricity and propelling ships. As of February 2015, nuclear power plants accounted for 11 percent of the total electricity production globally. Currently, there are 437 nuclear reactors present across 48 countries, and 64 reactors under construction. A majority of the new reactors are being planned for APAC and EMEA. As of 2014, 39 reactors are under construction in APAC. As many as 322 nuclear reactors have been proposed for construction in the future.

Government initiatives across countries are helping in the development of these nuclear power reactors. There is a lot of emphasis on the development of advanced nuclear reactors. Advanced technology-aided reactors, such as Generation III nuclear reactors, are becoming popular across the globe owing to rise in safety concerns, particularly after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan. Countries, such as China and Finland, are investing heavily in advanced technology.

For instance, in October 2014, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission certified GE Hitachi's Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor (ESBWR) design. ESBWR is a Generation III boiling water reactor equipped with advanced passive safety system. Moreover, the government across different countries are also planning to decommission nuclear reactors of 39-44 years old, to contain safety hazards associated with the reactors.

The global nuclear reactor construction market was valued at $34.13 billion in 2014, in terms of total investment, as compared to $32.64 billion in 2013.



Covered in this Report

The report covers the present scenario and the its growth prospects of the global nuclear reactor construction market for the period 2015-2019. The market size is calculated based on the investment in the market. However, we do not consider the cost associated with the maintenance and service of nuclear reactors.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/102507-global-nuclear-reactor-construction-market-2015-2019

In this report, we present the upcoming nuclear reactors that are planned for construction in several countries, and the estimated power generation and current consumption trends in the market. We cover the geographical presence of the market, including those nuclear reactors that are under construction as of 2014. In addition, we present the major drivers influencing market growth and the challenges facing the vendors and the industry as a whole. We evaluate the key trends emerging in the market as well.

Key Regions

• APAC

• EMEA

• Americas

Key Vendors

• AREVA

• CNNC

• State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom

• Westinghouse Electric Company

Other Prominent Vendors

• Hitachi GE Nuclear Energy

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• L&T

Market Driver

• Rise in Government Initiatives across Countries

• For a full and detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

• Delay and Cost Overrun

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend

• Increased Focus on R&D

• For a full and detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/102507-global-nuclear-reactor-construction-market-2015-2019

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Executive Summary

List of Abbreviations

Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Key Projects

Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

Introduction

05.1 Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market: Overview

Market Landscape

06.1 Nuclear Electricity Production Statistics by Region 2012-2013

06.2 Construction Cost of Nuclear Power Plant

06.3 Technology Landscape

06.4 Nuclear Reactor Construction Projects under Construction

06.5 Market Size and Forecast

06.6 Five Forces Analysis

Geographical Segmentation by Region

07.1 Nuclear Reactors in APAC

07.2 Nuclear Reactors in EMEA

07.3 Nuclear Reactors in Americas

Key Leading Countries

08.1 China

08.2 Russia

08.3 India

Vendor Selection Criteria

Market Growth Drivers

Drivers and their Impact

Market Challenges

Impact of Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

Trends and their Impact

………..CONTINUED