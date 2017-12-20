Global Nuclear Reactor Construction 2017 Segmentation, Application, Technology and Analysis Report Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global nuclear reactor construction market to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% during 2014-2019.
PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market
Description
WiseGuyReports.Com adds” Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market 2015-2019 “Research To Its Database.
Nuclear reactors find application in the nuclear plants for generating electricity and propelling ships. As of February 2015, nuclear power plants accounted for 11 percent of the total electricity production globally. Currently, there are 437 nuclear reactors present across 48 countries, and 64 reactors under construction. A majority of the new reactors are being planned for APAC and EMEA. As of 2014, 39 reactors are under construction in APAC. As many as 322 nuclear reactors have been proposed for construction in the future.
Government initiatives across countries are helping in the development of these nuclear power reactors. There is a lot of emphasis on the development of advanced nuclear reactors. Advanced technology-aided reactors, such as Generation III nuclear reactors, are becoming popular across the globe owing to rise in safety concerns, particularly after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan. Countries, such as China and Finland, are investing heavily in advanced technology.
For instance, in October 2014, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission certified GE Hitachi's Economic Simplified Boiling Water Reactor (ESBWR) design. ESBWR is a Generation III boiling water reactor equipped with advanced passive safety system. Moreover, the government across different countries are also planning to decommission nuclear reactors of 39-44 years old, to contain safety hazards associated with the reactors.
The global nuclear reactor construction market was valued at $34.13 billion in 2014, in terms of total investment, as compared to $32.64 billion in 2013.
Covered in this Report
The report covers the present scenario and the its growth prospects of the global nuclear reactor construction market for the period 2015-2019. The market size is calculated based on the investment in the market. However, we do not consider the cost associated with the maintenance and service of nuclear reactors.
Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/102507-global-nuclear-reactor-construction-market-2015-2019
In this report, we present the upcoming nuclear reactors that are planned for construction in several countries, and the estimated power generation and current consumption trends in the market. We cover the geographical presence of the market, including those nuclear reactors that are under construction as of 2014. In addition, we present the major drivers influencing market growth and the challenges facing the vendors and the industry as a whole. We evaluate the key trends emerging in the market as well.
Key Regions
• APAC
• EMEA
• Americas
Key Vendors
• AREVA
• CNNC
• State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom
• Westinghouse Electric Company
Other Prominent Vendors
• Hitachi GE Nuclear Energy
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
• L&T
Market Driver
• Rise in Government Initiatives across Countries
• For a full and detailed list, view our report
Market Challenge
• Delay and Cost Overrun
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market Trend
• Increased Focus on R&D
• For a full and detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/102507-global-nuclear-reactor-construction-market-2015-2019
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Executive Summary
List of Abbreviations
Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Key Projects
Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
Introduction
05.1 Global Nuclear Reactor Construction Market: Overview
Market Landscape
06.1 Nuclear Electricity Production Statistics by Region 2012-2013
06.2 Construction Cost of Nuclear Power Plant
06.3 Technology Landscape
06.4 Nuclear Reactor Construction Projects under Construction
06.5 Market Size and Forecast
06.6 Five Forces Analysis
Geographical Segmentation by Region
07.1 Nuclear Reactors in APAC
07.2 Nuclear Reactors in EMEA
07.3 Nuclear Reactors in Americas
Key Leading Countries
08.1 China
08.2 Russia
08.3 India
Vendor Selection Criteria
Market Growth Drivers
Drivers and their Impact
Market Challenges
Impact of Drivers and Challenges
Market Trends
Trends and their Impact
………..CONTINUED
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here