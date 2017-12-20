Bancassurance 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.16 % and Forecast to 2021

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

About Bancassurance 
Bancassurance, or bank insurance model (BIM), refers to an arrangement wherein insurance products are sold through banking channels via tie-ups. This is the result of the amalgamation of a bank and an insurance company aiming to reach out to a wider customer base. The concept originated in Europe in the 1980s and has now become popular the world over. Consolidation in the financial services sector is resulting in bancassurance becoming vital to the growth of the overall financial services market.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global bancassurance market to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this report 
In this report, Technavio covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global bancassurance market for the period 2015–2019. To determine the market size, we use the total value of premiums collected by banks for the insurance policies sold to their customers. The market can be segmented into two: life bancassurance and non-life bancassurance.

Technavio's report, Global Bancassurance Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and North America; it also covers the landscape of the global bancassurance market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions 
• APAC 
• Europe 
• Latin America 
• MEA 
• North America

Key vendors 
• American Express 
• Banco Santander 
• BNP Paribas Cardif 
• Citigroup 
• Crédit Agricole 
• HSBC 
• ING 
• Wells Fargo

Other prominent vendors 
• ABN AMRO 
• ANZ 
• Banco Bradesco 
• Barclays 
• Crédit Mutuel 
• Intesa Sanpaolo 
• Lloyds Bank Group 
• NongHyup Financial Group 
• Nordea Group 
• Société Générale

 

Market driver 
• Enhancement in product portfolio of banks 
Market challenge 
• Risk to reputation of banks 
Market trend 
• Expansion by foreign insurers into emerging markets 
Key questions answered in this report 
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
• What are the key market trends? 
• What is driving this market? 
• What are the challenges to market growth? 
• Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 Table of Contents:

PART 01: Executive summary 
Highlights 
PART 02: Scope of the report 
Market overview 
Top-vendor offerings 
PART 03: Market research methodology 
Research methodology 
Economic indicators 
PART 04: Introduction 
Key market highlights 
PART 05: Insurance: an overview 
Global insurance market 
Insurance distribution channels 
Bancassurance: An overview 
PART 06: Market landscape 
Market overview 
Market size and forecast 
Five forces analysis 
PART 07: Market segmentation by product 
Global bancassurance market by product 
Global life bancassurance market 
Global non-life bancassurance market 
PART 08: Geographical segmentation 
Global bancassurance market by geography 
Bancassurance market in Europe 
Bancassurance market in APAC 
Bancassurance market in Latin America 
Bancassurance market in North America 
Bancassurance market in MEA 
PART 09: Market growth drivers 
PART 10: Impact of drivers 
PART 11: Market challenges 
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges 
PART 13: Market trends 
PART 14: Vendor landscape 
Competitive scenario 
Market vendor ranking analysis 2014 
Other prominent vendors 
PART 15: Key vendor analysis 
American Express 
BNP Paribas 
Citigroup 
Crédit Agricole 
HSBC 
ING 
Santander UK 
Wells Fargo 
PART 16: 
ABN AMRO 
ANZ 
Banco Bradesco 
Barclays 
Crédit Mutuel 
Intesa Sanpaolo 
Lloyds Bank Group 
NongHyup Financial Group 
Nordea Group 
Société Générale 

wiseguyreports

