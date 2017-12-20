Bancassurance 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.16 % and Forecast to 2021

Wise.Guy.

About Bancassurance

Bancassurance, or bank insurance model (BIM), refers to an arrangement wherein insurance products are sold through banking channels via tie-ups. This is the result of the amalgamation of a bank and an insurance company aiming to reach out to a wider customer base. The concept originated in Europe in the 1980s and has now become popular the world over. Consolidation in the financial services sector is resulting in bancassurance becoming vital to the growth of the overall financial services market.

Technavio's analysts forecast the global bancassurance market to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% over the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this report

In this report, Technavio covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global bancassurance market for the period 2015–2019. To determine the market size, we use the total value of premiums collected by banks for the insurance policies sold to their customers. The market can be segmented into two: life bancassurance and non-life bancassurance.

Technavio's report, Global Bancassurance Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and North America; it also covers the landscape of the global bancassurance market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key regions

• APAC

• Europe

• Latin America

• MEA

• North America

Key vendors

• American Express

• Banco Santander

• BNP Paribas Cardif

• Citigroup

• Crédit Agricole

• HSBC

• ING

• Wells Fargo

Other prominent vendors

• ABN AMRO

• ANZ

• Banco Bradesco

• Barclays

• Crédit Mutuel

• Intesa Sanpaolo

• Lloyds Bank Group

• NongHyup Financial Group

• Nordea Group

• Société Générale

Market driver

• Enhancement in product portfolio of banks

Market challenge

• Risk to reputation of banks

Market trend

• Expansion by foreign insurers into emerging markets

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

