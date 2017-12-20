Bancassurance 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.16 % and Forecast to 2021
About Bancassurance
Bancassurance, or bank insurance model (BIM), refers to an arrangement wherein insurance products are sold through banking channels via tie-ups. This is the result of the amalgamation of a bank and an insurance company aiming to reach out to a wider customer base. The concept originated in Europe in the 1980s and has now become popular the world over. Consolidation in the financial services sector is resulting in bancassurance becoming vital to the growth of the overall financial services market.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global bancassurance market to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this report
In this report, Technavio covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global bancassurance market for the period 2015–2019. To determine the market size, we use the total value of premiums collected by banks for the insurance policies sold to their customers. The market can be segmented into two: life bancassurance and non-life bancassurance.
Technavio's report, Global Bancassurance Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEA, and North America; it also covers the landscape of the global bancassurance market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key regions
• APAC
• Europe
• Latin America
• MEA
• North America
Key vendors
• American Express
• Banco Santander
• BNP Paribas Cardif
• Citigroup
• Crédit Agricole
• HSBC
• ING
• Wells Fargo
Other prominent vendors
• ABN AMRO
• ANZ
• Banco Bradesco
• Barclays
• Crédit Mutuel
• Intesa Sanpaolo
• Lloyds Bank Group
• NongHyup Financial Group
• Nordea Group
• Société Générale
Market driver
• Enhancement in product portfolio of banks
Market challenge
• Risk to reputation of banks
Market trend
• Expansion by foreign insurers into emerging markets
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents:
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Insurance: an overview
Global insurance market
Insurance distribution channels
Bancassurance: An overview
PART 06: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
Global bancassurance market by product
Global life bancassurance market
Global non-life bancassurance market
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Global bancassurance market by geography
Bancassurance market in Europe
Bancassurance market in APAC
Bancassurance market in Latin America
Bancassurance market in North America
Bancassurance market in MEA
PART 09: Market growth drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
PART 14: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Market vendor ranking analysis 2014
Other prominent vendors
PART 15: Key vendor analysis
American Express
BNP Paribas
Citigroup
Crédit Agricole
HSBC
ING
Santander UK
Wells Fargo
PART 16:
ABN AMRO
ANZ
Banco Bradesco
Barclays
Crédit Mutuel
Intesa Sanpaolo
Lloyds Bank Group
NongHyup Financial Group
Nordea Group
Société Générale
Continued…….
