Cloud-enabling Technology 2017 US Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 14.87% and Forecast to 2021

About cloud-enabling technology

Cloud computing came into existence through advancement in the field of hardware, software, and networking. The evolution of cloud computing is made possible through technologies such as virtualization, automated computing, and service-oriented architecture (SOA). These technologies are commonly termed as cloud-enabling technologies. Cloud computing offers an opportunity for enterprises to use these technologies by eliminating the need for deeper understanding and expertise in using them. Virtualization refers to creating the virtual version of physical infrastructure. It helps reduce IT cost and improves business agility. IT operations are automated in recent times, where resource provisioning process is made on-demand. SOA concept in cloud breaks business problems into services, which can be integrated and offered as cloud-based solutions. The advancement in these technologies is increasing the adoption of cloud-based services in the US.

Technavio's analysts forecast the cloud-enabling technology market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 14.87% during the period 2014-2019.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the cloud-enabling technology market in the US for the period 2015-2019. The market can be segmented into the following: virtualization, automation and management, and SOA.

Technavio's report, Cloud-enabling Technology Market in the US 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BMC Software

• CA Technologies

• Citrix System

• HP

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• VMware

Other prominent vendors

• Dell

• SAP

• Red Hat

• ManageIQ

• Parallels

• TIBCO (Vista Equity)

Key driver

• Adoption of cloud-based services

Key challenge

• Growing cloud security concerns

Key trend

• Software-defined data center

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

