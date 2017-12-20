Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Predictive Analytics Global Market by Active Key Players, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022

Predictive Analytics Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017

Predictive Analytics Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Predictive Analytics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Predictive Analytics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling and the financial health of the organization.

This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Predictive Analytics market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions across United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others. The report categorizes Predictive Analytics market by By Component, By Organization, and application. Detailed analysis of key players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in this report on Predictive Analytics market.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Key Players 
Alteryx, Inc. (US) 
AgilOne (US) 
Angoss Software Corporation (Canada) 
Domino Data Lab (US) 
Dataiku (US) 
Exago, Inc. (US) 
Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) (US) 
GoodData Corporation (US) 
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (US) 
Information Builders (US) 
Kognitio Ltd. (UK) 
KNIME.com AG (Switzerland) 
MicroStrategy, Inc. (US) 
Microsoft Corporation (US) 
NTT DATA Corporation (Japan) 
Oracle Corporation (US) 
Predixion Software (US) 
RapidMiner (US) 
QlikTech International (US) 
Sisense, Inc. (US) 
SAP SE (Germany) 
SAS Institute, Inc. (US) 
Tableau Software, Inc. (US) 
TIBCO Software, Inc. (US) 
Teradata Corporation (US)

Key Regions 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Latin America 
Mexico 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Others 
Europe 
Germany 
United Kingdom 
France 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Netherland 
Others 
Asia & Pacific 
China 
Japan 
India 
Korea 
Australia 
Southeast Asia 
Indonesia 
Thailand 
Philippines 
Vietnam 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Others 
Africa & Middle East 
South Africa 
Egypt 
Turkey 
Saudi Arabia 
Iran 
Others

Main types of products 
Predictive Analytics Market, by Deployment 
On-premises 
Cloud 
Predictive Analytics Market, by Organization Size 
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) 
Large enterprises 
Predictive Analytics Market, by Component 
Services 
Solutions

Predictive Analytics Market, by Key Consumer 
Retail and eCommerce 
Manufacturing 
Government and defense 
Healthcare and life sciences 
Energy and utilities 
Telecommunication and IT 
Transportation and logistics 
BFSI 
Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Predictive Analytics Market Research Report 2017-2022 by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications 
Chapter One Methodology and Data Source 
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design 
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation 
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 
1.2 Data Source 
1.2.1 Secondary Sources 
1.2.2 Primary Sources 
1.3 Disclaimer

Chapter Two Predictive Analytics Market Overview 
2.1 Market Coverage 
2.2 Global Predictive Analytics Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2017

Chapter Three Predictive Analytics by Key Players 2012-2017 
3.1 Global Predictive Analytics Sales Volume Market Share by Key Players 2012-2017 
3.2 Global Predictive Analytics Revenue Share by Key Players 2012-2017 
3.3 Global Key Players Predictive Analytics Key Product Model and Market Performance 
3.4 Global Key Players Predictive Analytics Key Target Consumers and Market Performance

…..

Chapter Six Global Key Players Profile 
6.1 Alteryx, Inc. (US) 
6.1.1 Alteryx, Inc. (US) Company Details and Competitors 
6.1.2 Alteryx, Inc. (US) Key Predictive Analytics Models and Performance 
6.1.3 Alteryx, Inc. (US) Predictive Analytics Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.1.4 Alteryx, Inc. (US) Predictive Analytics Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.2 AgilOne (US) 
6.2.1 AgilOne (US) Company Details and Competitors 
6.2.2 AgilOne (US) Key Predictive Analytics Models and Performance 
6.2.3 AgilOne (US) Predictive Analytics Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.2.4 AgilOne (US) Predictive Analytics Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.3 Angoss Software Corporation (Canada) 
6.3.1 Angoss Software Corporation (Canada) Company Details and Competitors 
6.3.2 Angoss Software Corporation (Canada) Key Predictive Analytics Models and Performance 
6.3.3 Angoss Software Corporation (Canada) Predictive Analytics Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.3.4 Angoss Software Corporation (Canada) Predictive Analytics Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.4 Domino Data Lab (US) 
6.4.1 Domino Data Lab (US) Company Details and Competitors 
6.4.2 Domino Data Lab (US) Key Predictive Analytics Models and Performance 
6.4.3 Domino Data Lab (US) Predictive Analytics Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.4.4 Domino Data Lab (US) Predictive Analytics Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.5 Dataiku (US) 
6.5.1 Dataiku (US) Company Details and Competitors 
6.5.2 Dataiku (US) Key Predictive Analytics Models and Performance 
6.5.3 Dataiku (US) Predictive Analytics Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.5.4 Dataiku (US) Predictive Analytics Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.6 Exago, Inc. (US) 
6.6.1 Exago, Inc. (US) Company Details and Competitors 
6.6.2 Exago, Inc. (US) Key Predictive Analytics Models and Performance 
6.6.3 Exago, Inc. (US) Predictive Analytics Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.6.4 Exago, Inc. (US) Predictive Analytics Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.7 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) (US) 
6.7.1 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) (US) Company Details and Competitors 
6.7.2 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) (US) Key Predictive Analytics Models and Performance 
6.7.3 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) (US) Predictive Analytics Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.7.4 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) (US) Predictive Analytics Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin
6.8 GoodData Corporation (US) 
6.8.1 GoodData Corporation (US) Company Details and Competitors 
6.8.2 GoodData Corporation (US) Key Predictive Analytics Models and Performance 
6.8.3 GoodData Corporation (US) Predictive Analytics Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.8.4 GoodData Corporation (US) Predictive Analytics Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.9 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (US) 
6.10 Information Builders (US) 

Continued….

