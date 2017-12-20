Healthcare IT 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 10.18 % and Forecast to 2021
Wise.Guy.
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Automotive Sensors Market 2017-2021” reports to its Database.
PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
About healthcare IT market in Turkey
Turkey is exhibiting a healthy economy, driven by government incentive programs and initiatives supporting public-private partnerships. These programs and initiatives have been key in sustaining growth in Turkey and supporting a better economic environment compared to the rest of the EU. Turkey's GDP expanded by 2.9% in 2014, slightly lower than the government's goal of 3.3%.
Though the country's economy has shown better growth compared to other market competitors and developed economies such as the US and Japan, it has been affected negatively by the conflicts in Iraq and Syria and the fall in export demand from the EU.
This is expected to create opportunities in the Turkish healthcare industry for technology vendors that can show their capabilities for reducing OPEX for healthcare institutions and healthcare providers with the help of IT solutions. In addition, the growing aging population in Turkey also fuels the need for better healthcare expansion plans in order to meet future requirements. Of Turkey's current population, less than 10% are over 65 years old, and the country ranked 91st in the 2012 global ranking of countries with the highest proportion of elderly citizens. As aging is directly associated with the increased incidence of chronic diseases, healthcare services will soon be high in demand. IT is thus expected to become a priority area of investment for the healthcare industry in Turkey.
Technavio's analysts forecast the healthcare IT market in Turkey to grow at a CAGR of 10.18% during 2014-2019.
Covered in this report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the healthcare IT market in Turkey for 2015-2019. The market is categorized into three main segments: hardware, software, and IT services.
Technavio's report, Healthcare IT Market in Turkey 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes the profile of key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
AKGUN
CGM
Fonet
GE Healthcare
HP
IBM
Siemens Health
Sisoft
Other prominent vendors
Bilmed
Elsevier Clinical Solutions
Huawei
Medisys
Oracle
Ordinatrum
Orion Health
Panates
Probel
Wolters Kluwer
Yonsis
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/118535-healthcare-it-market-in-turkey-2015-2019
Key market driver
Healthcare reforms by the government
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key market challenge
Resistance to changes
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key market trend
Mobile health services
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
List of Abbreviations
Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
Introduction
Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
Market Segmentation by Product
07.1 Healthcare IT Hardware Market in Turkey
07.1.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.2 Healthcare IT Software Market in Turkey
07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.3 Healthcare IT Services Market in Turkey
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.4 Five Forces Analysis
Buying Criteria
Market Growth Drivers
Drivers and their Impact
Market Challenges
Impact of Drivers and Challenges
Market Trends
Trends and their Impact
Vendor Landscape
15.1 Competitive Scenario
15.2 Key Vendors, 2014
15.3 Other Prominent Vendors
Key Vendor Analysis
16.1 Akgun Software
16.1.1 Introduction
16.1.2 Products
16.1.3 Services
16.2 Fonet
16.2.1 Introduction
16.2.2 Services
16.2.3 Products
16.2.4 Recent Developments
16.3 GE Healthcare
16.3.1 Key Facts
16.3.2 Business Overview
16.3.3 Business Segmentation
16.3.4 Business Strategy
16.3.5 Key Developments
16.3.6 SWOT Analysis
16.4 HP
Continued…….
Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/118535-healthcare-it-market-in-turkey-2015-2019
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here