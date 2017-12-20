Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Healthcare IT 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 10.18 % and Forecast to 2021

About healthcare IT market in Turkey 
Turkey is exhibiting a healthy economy, driven by government incentive programs and initiatives supporting public-private partnerships. These programs and initiatives have been key in sustaining growth in Turkey and supporting a better economic environment compared to the rest of the EU. Turkey's GDP expanded by 2.9% in 2014, slightly lower than the government's goal of 3.3%.

Though the country's economy has shown better growth compared to other market competitors and developed economies such as the US and Japan, it has been affected negatively by the conflicts in Iraq and Syria and the fall in export demand from the EU.

This is expected to create opportunities in the Turkish healthcare industry for technology vendors that can show their capabilities for reducing OPEX for healthcare institutions and healthcare providers with the help of IT solutions. In addition, the growing aging population in Turkey also fuels the need for better healthcare expansion plans in order to meet future requirements. Of Turkey's current population, less than 10% are over 65 years old, and the country ranked 91st in the 2012 global ranking of countries with the highest proportion of elderly citizens. As aging is directly associated with the increased incidence of chronic diseases, healthcare services will soon be high in demand. IT is thus expected to become a priority area of investment for the healthcare industry in Turkey.

Technavio's analysts forecast the healthcare IT market in Turkey to grow at a CAGR of 10.18% during 2014-2019.

Covered in this report 
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the healthcare IT market in Turkey for 2015-2019. The market is categorized into three main segments: hardware, software, and IT services.

Technavio's report, Healthcare IT Market in Turkey 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes the profile of key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors 
AKGUN 
CGM 
Fonet 
GE Healthcare 
HP 
IBM 
Siemens Health 
Sisoft

Other prominent vendors 
Bilmed 
Elsevier Clinical Solutions 
Huawei 
Medisys 
Oracle 
Ordinatrum 
Orion Health 
Panates 
Probel 
Wolters Kluwer 
Yonsis

 

Key market driver 
Healthcare reforms by the government 
Key market challenge 
Resistance to changes 
Key market trend 
Mobile health services 
Key questions answered in this report 
What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be? 
What are the key market trends? 
What is driving this market? 
What are the challenges to market growth? 
Who are the key vendors in this market space? 
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? 
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

 

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary
List of Abbreviations
Scope of the Report
    03.1 Market Overview

    03.2 Product Offerings

Market Research Methodology
    04.1 Market Research Process

    04.2 Research Methodology

Introduction
Market Landscape
    06.1 Market Overview

    06.2 Market Size and Forecast

Market Segmentation by Product
    07.1 Healthcare IT Hardware Market in Turkey

      07.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

    07.2 Healthcare IT Software Market in Turkey

      07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

    07.3 Healthcare IT Services Market in Turkey

      07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

    07.4 Five Forces Analysis

Buying Criteria
Market Growth Drivers
Drivers and their Impact
Market Challenges
Impact of Drivers and Challenges
Market Trends
Trends and their Impact
Vendor Landscape
    15.1 Competitive Scenario

    15.2 Key Vendors, 2014

    15.3 Other Prominent Vendors

Key Vendor Analysis
    16.1 Akgun Software

      16.1.1 Introduction

      16.1.2 Products

      16.1.3 Services

    16.2 Fonet

      16.2.1 Introduction

      16.2.2 Services

      16.2.3 Products

      16.2.4 Recent Developments

    16.3 GE Healthcare

      16.3.1 Key Facts

      16.3.2 Business Overview

      16.3.3 Business Segmentation

      16.3.4 Business Strategy

      16.3.5 Key Developments

      16.3.6 SWOT Analysis

    16.4 HP

 

