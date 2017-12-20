Healthcare IT 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 10.18 % and Forecast to 2021

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Automotive Sensors Market 2017-2021” reports to its Database.

PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

About healthcare IT market in Turkey

Turkey is exhibiting a healthy economy, driven by government incentive programs and initiatives supporting public-private partnerships. These programs and initiatives have been key in sustaining growth in Turkey and supporting a better economic environment compared to the rest of the EU. Turkey's GDP expanded by 2.9% in 2014, slightly lower than the government's goal of 3.3%.

Though the country's economy has shown better growth compared to other market competitors and developed economies such as the US and Japan, it has been affected negatively by the conflicts in Iraq and Syria and the fall in export demand from the EU.

This is expected to create opportunities in the Turkish healthcare industry for technology vendors that can show their capabilities for reducing OPEX for healthcare institutions and healthcare providers with the help of IT solutions. In addition, the growing aging population in Turkey also fuels the need for better healthcare expansion plans in order to meet future requirements. Of Turkey's current population, less than 10% are over 65 years old, and the country ranked 91st in the 2012 global ranking of countries with the highest proportion of elderly citizens. As aging is directly associated with the increased incidence of chronic diseases, healthcare services will soon be high in demand. IT is thus expected to become a priority area of investment for the healthcare industry in Turkey.

Technavio's analysts forecast the healthcare IT market in Turkey to grow at a CAGR of 10.18% during 2014-2019.

Covered in this report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the healthcare IT market in Turkey for 2015-2019. The market is categorized into three main segments: hardware, software, and IT services.

Technavio's report, Healthcare IT Market in Turkey 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes the profile of key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

AKGUN

CGM

Fonet

GE Healthcare

HP

IBM

Siemens Health

Sisoft

Other prominent vendors

Bilmed

Elsevier Clinical Solutions

Huawei

Medisys

Oracle

Ordinatrum

Orion Health

Panates

Probel

Wolters Kluwer

Yonsis

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/118535-healthcare-it-market-in-turkey-2015-2019

Key market driver

Healthcare reforms by the government

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key market challenge

Resistance to changes

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key market trend

Mobile health services

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

List of Abbreviations

Scope of the Report

03.1 Market Overview

03.2 Product Offerings

Market Research Methodology

04.1 Market Research Process

04.2 Research Methodology

Introduction

Market Landscape

06.1 Market Overview

06.2 Market Size and Forecast

Market Segmentation by Product

07.1 Healthcare IT Hardware Market in Turkey

07.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.2 Healthcare IT Software Market in Turkey

07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.3 Healthcare IT Services Market in Turkey

07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

07.4 Five Forces Analysis

Buying Criteria

Market Growth Drivers

Drivers and their Impact

Market Challenges

Impact of Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

Trends and their Impact

Vendor Landscape

15.1 Competitive Scenario

15.2 Key Vendors, 2014

15.3 Other Prominent Vendors

Key Vendor Analysis

16.1 Akgun Software

16.1.1 Introduction

16.1.2 Products

16.1.3 Services

16.2 Fonet

16.2.1 Introduction

16.2.2 Services

16.2.3 Products

16.2.4 Recent Developments

16.3 GE Healthcare

16.3.1 Key Facts

16.3.2 Business Overview

16.3.3 Business Segmentation

16.3.4 Business Strategy

16.3.5 Key Developments

16.3.6 SWOT Analysis

16.4 HP

Continued…….

Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/118535-healthcare-it-market-in-turkey-2015-2019

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)