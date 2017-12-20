Social Media Analytics Market 2017 Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Media Analytics Market 2017
Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Social Media Analytics Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022” To Its Research Database.
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Social Media Analytics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Social Media Analytics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline and the financial health of the organization.
This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Social Media Analytics market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions across United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others. The report categorizes Social Media Analytics market by By Analytics Type, By Deployment Model, By Component, and application. Detailed analysis of key players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in this report on Social Media Analytics market.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Key Players
International Business Machines Corporation (US)
Oracle Corporation (US)
Salesforce (US)
Adobe Systems Incorporated (US)
SAS Institute Inc. (US)
Clarabridge, Inc. (US)
Netbase Solutions, Inc. (US)
Brandwatch (UK)
Talkwalker Inc., (Luxembourg)
GoodData Corporation (US)
Crimson Hexagon, Inc. (US)
Simply Measured, Inc. (US)
Sysomos (Canada)
Digimind (US)
Unmetric Inc. (US)
Cision US Inc. (US)
Simplify360, Inc. (India)
Hootsuite Media Inc. (Canada)
Meltwater (US)
Germinait Solutions Private Limited (India)
Socialbakers (US)
Spredfast, Inc. (US)
Sprinkler, Inc. (US)
Synthesio (US)
Lithium Technologies, Inc. (US)
Tableau Software Inc. (US)
Tencent (China)
Key Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main types of products
Social Media Analytics Market, by Analytics Type
Predictive analytics
Prescriptive analytics
Diagnostic analytics
Descriptive analytics
Social Media Analytics Market, by Deployment Model
On-premises
Cloud
Social Media Analytics Market, by Component
Software
Services
Managed services
Professional services
Support and maintenance services
Social Media Analytics Market, by Key Consumer
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large enterprises
