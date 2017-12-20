Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Industry Applications, Trends, Share, Growth, Key Developments and Opportunities Forecast 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report studies the global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) market, analyzes and researches the Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Becton, Dickinson

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

Danaher

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche

Abbott Laboratories

IDEX Corporation

RainDance Technologies, Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

In Silicon

In Glass

In Ceramics

In Metal

Other Carrier

Market segment by Application, Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) can be split into

Genomics and Proteomics

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Table of Contents

Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Lab-on-a-chip (LOC)

1.1 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Overview

1.1.1 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market by Type

1.3.1 In Silicon

1.3.2 In Glass

1.3.3 In Ceramics

1.3.4 In Metal

1.3.5 Other Carrier

1.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Genomics and Proteomics

1.4.2 Diagnostics

1.4.3 Drug Discovery

2 Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Becton, Dickinson

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Agilent Technologies

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 PerkinElmer

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Danaher

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Roche

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Abbott Laboratories

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 IDEX Corporation

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 RainDance Technologies, Inc.

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Fluidigm Corporation

4 Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Lab-on-a-chip (LOC)

5 United States Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

……Continued

