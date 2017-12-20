Washing Machine Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022

Wise.Guy.

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. The following illustrative figure shows the market research methodology applied in this report.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Washing Machine in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Haier

Whirlpool

LG

Midea

Electrolux

Samsung

Panasonic

BSH

Hitachi

Toshiba

Alliance Laundry

Hisense Kelon

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household Use

Commercial Use

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Washing Machine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Fully Automatic

1.2.2 Semi-Automatic

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Household Use

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Haier

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Washing Machine Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Haier Washing Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Whirlpool

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Washing Machine Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Whirlpool Washing Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 LG

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Washing Machine Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 LG Washing Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Midea

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Washing Machine Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Midea Washing Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Electrolux

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Washing Machine Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Electrolux Washing Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

