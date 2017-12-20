Wine Global Market Analysis 2017 and In-depth Research on Size, ShaRE, Trends, Growth Factors and Forecasts 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies Wine in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Market Analysis by Players:

E&J Gallo Winery

Constellation

Castel

The Wine Group

Accolade Wines

Concha y Toro

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)

Trinchero Family

Pernod-Ricard

Diageo

Casella Wines

Changyu Group

Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

GreatWall

Dynasty

Grand Dragon

Tontine

Chateau Ste. Michelle

J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines

Xinjiang Yizhu

Tonghua Winery

Peter Lehmann Wines

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Red Wine

White Wine

Rose Wine

Ice Wine

Sparkling Wine

Fortified Wine

By Application, the market can be split into

Daily Meals

Social Occasions

Entertainment Venues

Other Situations

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Table of Contents

Global Wine Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Wine

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Wine

……Continued

