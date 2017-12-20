Smart Camera 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 49% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Smart Camera Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2021”

Smart Camera Market 2017

A smart camera is a type of digital camera that has advanced connectivity features. Smart cameras can transfer photos wirelessly using Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth. They have the capability of interacting with smartphone and PC applications. These cameras can directly share and upload pictures and videos on various social media platforms and photo-sharing portals. A smart camera is a hybrid of a smartphone and digital camera combined with the usability, connectivity, and supporting apps.

The analysts forecast the global smart camera market to grow at a CAGR of 49% over the period 2015-2019.

Covered in this Report

The report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of the global smart camera market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of smart cameras.



The report, Global Smart Camera Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key Vendors

• Canon Inc.

• Nikon Corp.

• Panasonic Corp.

• Samsung Group

• Sony Corp.

Market Driver

• High Quality Camera with Compact Size

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Challenge

• Price Premium of Smart Camera

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market Trend

• Smart Surveillance Camera for Market Research

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



