Smart Camera 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 49% and Forecast to 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Smart Camera Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2021”
PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
A smart camera is a type of digital camera that has advanced connectivity features. Smart cameras can transfer photos wirelessly using Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth. They have the capability of interacting with smartphone and PC applications. These cameras can directly share and upload pictures and videos on various social media platforms and photo-sharing portals. A smart camera is a hybrid of a smartphone and digital camera combined with the usability, connectivity, and supporting apps.
The analysts forecast the global smart camera market to grow at a CAGR of 49% over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
The report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of the global smart camera market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of smart cameras. The report approximates the average selling price of various smart cameras vendors to derive the revenue.
The report, Global Smart Camera Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• Canon Inc.
• Nikon Corp.
• Panasonic Corp.
• Samsung Group
• Sony Corp.
Market Driver
• High Quality Camera with Compact Size
Market Driver
Market Challenge
• Price Premium of Smart Camera
Market Challenge
Market Trend
• Smart Surveillance Camera for Market Research
Market Trend
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Evolution of Cameras
07. Market Landscape
07.1 Market Overview
07.2 Market Size and Forecast
07.3 Five Forces Analysis
07.3.1 Bargaining power of suppliers (low)
07.3.2 Bargaining power of buyers
07.3.3 Threat of Rivalry (high)
07.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
07.3.5 Threat of new entrants (low)
08. Geographical Segmentation
08.1 Global Smart Camera Market by Geography 2015-2019
08.2 Global Smart Camera Market in APAC
08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.3 Global Smart Camera Market in EMEA
08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.4 Global Smart Camera Market in Americas
08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.5 Combined Analysis Across Regions
08.5.1 Market Sizing and Forecasting
09. Key Leading Countries
09.1 US
09.2 Japan
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Trends and their Impact
17. Vendor Landscape
17.1 Major Players in Global Smart Camera Market
17.2 Other Prominent Vendors
18. Key Vendor Analysis
18.1 Canon
18.1.1 Key Facts
18.1.2 Business Overview
18.1.3 Business Segmentation
18.1.4 Revenue Segmentation by Business
18.1.5 Sales by Geographical Segmentation
18.1.6 Business Strategy
18.1.7 Key Developments
18.1.8 SWOT Analysis
18.2 Nikon
18.2.1 Key Facts
18.2.2 Business Overview
18.2.3 Business Segmentation
18.2.4 Revenue Segmentation by Business
18.2.5 Sales by Geographical Segmentation
18.2.6 Business Strategy
18.2.7 Key Developments
18.2.8 SWOT Analysis
18.3 Panasonic
18.3.1 Key Facts
18.3.2 Business Description
18.3.3 Business Segmentation
18.3.4 Revenue Segmentation by Business
18.3.5 Sales by Geographical Segmentation
18.3.6 Business Strategy
18.3.7 Key Developments
18.3.8 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
