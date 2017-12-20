Metal Cutting Tools Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

This report studies Metal Cutting Tools in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering 
Sandvik 
Kennametal 
Iscar 
Kyocera 
Guhring 
Sumitomo Electric 
OSG 
Mitsubishi Materials 
MAPAL 
BIG Kaiser 
LMT 
Aloris 
Nachi-Fujikoshi 
YG-1 
Creatizit 
Union Tool 
Hitachi Metals 
Korloy 
Tivoly 
Addison 
ZCCCT 
Tiangong 
Shanghai Tool 
Feidadrills 
Hanjiang 
Xiamen Golden Erge 
Chengdu Chengliang 
AHNO 
Certrix-EG 
Kilowood

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Hand Tools 
Power Tools

By Application, the market can be split into 
Industrial 
Commercial

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want) 
North America 
China 
Europe 
Southeast Asia 
Japan 
India

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Metal Cutting Tools Market Professional Survey Report 2017 
1 Industry Overview of Metal Cutting Tools 
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Metal Cutting Tools 
1.1.1 Definition of Metal Cutting Tools 
1.1.2 Specifications of Metal Cutting Tools 
1.2 Classification of Metal Cutting Tools 
1.2.1 Hand Tools 
1.2.2 Power Tools 
1.3 Applications of Metal Cutting Tools 
1.3.1 Industrial 
1.3.2 Commercial 
1.3.3 Application 3 
1.4 Market Segment by Regions 
1.4.1 North America 
1.4.2 China 
1.4.3 Europe 
1.4.4 Southeast Asia 
1.4.5 Japan 
1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Metal Cutting Tools 
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Metal Cutting Tools 
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Metal Cutting Tools 
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Metal Cutting Tools

………

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Metal Cutting Tools 
8.1 Sandvik 
8.1.1 Company Profile 
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.1.2.1 Product A 
8.1.2.2 Product B 
8.1.3 Sandvik 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.1.4 Sandvik 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.2 Kennametal 
8.2.1 Company Profile 
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.2.2.1 Product A 
8.2.2.2 Product B 
8.2.3 Kennametal 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2.4 Kennametal 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.3 Iscar 
8.3.1 Company Profile 
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.3.2.1 Product A 
8.3.2.2 Product B 
8.3.3 Iscar 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.3.4 Iscar 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.4 Kyocera 
8.4.1 Company Profile 
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.4.2.1 Product A 
8.4.2.2 Product B 
8.4.3 Kyocera 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.4.4 Kyocera 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.5 Guhring 
8.5.1 Company Profile 
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.5.2.1 Product A 
8.5.2.2 Product B 
8.5.3 Guhring 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.5.4 Guhring 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.6 Sumitomo Electric 
8.6.1 Company Profile 
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.6.2.1 Product A 
8.6.2.2 Product B 
8.6.3 Sumitomo Electric 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.6.4 Sumitomo Electric 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.7 OSG 
8.7.1 Company Profile 
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.7.2.1 Product A 
8.7.2.2 Product B 
8.7.3 OSG 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.7.4 OSG 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.8 Mitsubishi Materials 
8.8.1 Company Profile 
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.8.2.1 Product A 
8.8.2.2 Product B 
8.8.3 Mitsubishi Materials 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.8.4 Mitsubishi Materials 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.9 MAPAL 
8.9.1 Company Profile 
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.9.2.1 Product A 
8.9.2.2 Product B 
8.9.3 MAPAL 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.9.4 MAPAL 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.10 BIG Kaiser 
8.10.1 Company Profile 
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.10.2.1 Product A 
8.10.2.2 Product B 
8.10.3 BIG Kaiser 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.10.4 BIG Kaiser 2016 Metal Cutting Tools Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.11 LMT 
8.12 Aloris 
8.13 Nachi-Fujikoshi 
8.14 YG-1 
8.15 Creatizit 
8.16 Union Tool 
8.17 Hitachi Metals 
8.18 Korloy 
8.19 Tivoly 
8.20 Addison 
8.21 ZCCCT 
8.22 Tiangong 
8.23 Shanghai Tool 
8.24 Feidadrills 
8.25 Hanjiang 
8.26 Xiamen Golden Erge 
8.27 Chengdu Chengliang 
8.28 AHNO 
8.29 Certrix-EG 
8.30 Kilowood

Continued…..

