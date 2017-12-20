Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 13.99% and Forecast to 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On -“Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market - Global Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2021”
PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2017
Video streaming and broadcasting equipment consists of devices and software programs such as encoders, transcoders, and IRDs. These devices use ABR technology to stream and broadcast videos to various devices such as TVs, computers, and phones. This technology streams content based on the bandwidth of the receiving device.
The analysts forecast the global video streaming and broadcasting equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 13.99% over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global video streaming and broadcasting equipment market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report covers revenue generated from the following segments:
• Transcoders and Encoders
• IRDs
• ABR Infrastructure
The report, Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers the market landscape and the growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• Alcatel-Lucent
• ARRIS Enterprise
• Brightcove
• Cisco Systems
• Ericsson
• Harmonic
• SeaChange International
• ZTE
Market Driver
• Increased Adoption of Smartphones and Tablets
Market Challenge
• Growing Competition among Vendors
Market Trend
• Transition to HDTV Operations
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product and Service Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Product
07.1 Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market by Product 2014-2019
07.2 Global Video ABR Infrastructure Market 2014-2019
Market Size and Forecast
07.3 Global Video Transcoders and Encoders Market 2014-2019
Market Size and Forecast
07.4 Global Video IRD Market 2014-2019
Market Size and Forecast
08. Geographical Segmentation
08.1 Global Video Streaming and Broadcasting Equipment Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014
09. Key Leading Countries
09.1 US
09.2 UK
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Trends and their Impact
17. Vendor Landscape
17.1 Competitive Scenario
17.2 Key Leading Vendors
17.3 Other Prominent Vendors
18. Key Vendor Analysis
18.1 Alcatel-Lucent
Key Facts
Business Overview
Business Segmentation
Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
Business Strategy
Recent Developments
SWOT Analysis
18.2 ARRIS
Key Facts
Business Overview
Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014
Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014
Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
Business Strategy
Recent Developments
SWOT Analysis
18.3 Brightcove
Key Facts
Business Overview
Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
Business Strategy
Recent Developments
SWOT Analysis
18.4 Cisco Systems
Key facts
Business overview
Business segmentation by revenue
Geographical segmentation by revenue
Business strategy
Key developments
SWOT analysis
..…..Continued
