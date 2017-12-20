Innovation Management Platforms Global Market Segmentation And Major Players Analysis And Forecast To 2022

Global Innovation Management Platforms Market

This report studies the Innovation Management Platforms market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Innovation Management Platforms market by product and Application/end industries.

The global Innovation Management Platforms market is valued at 219.52 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 1308.34 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 34.65% between 2016 and 2022.

The major players in global market include

Qmarkets

Brightidea

Imaginatik

Hype Innovation

Ideascale

Innosabi

Cognistreamer

Crowdicity

Planbox

Spigit

Inno360

Exago

SAP

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Innovation Management Platforms for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, the Innovation Management Platforms market is primarily split into

Services

Software

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Public Sector & Education

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Communication Technology

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Innovation Management Platforms Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Innovation Management Platforms Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Innovation Management Platforms Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2012-2017) 2

1.2.1 North America Innovation Management Platforms Market Status and Outlook 3

1.2.2 Europe Innovation Management Platforms Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.3 Asia-Pacific Innovation Management Platforms Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.4 South America Innovation Management Platforms Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.5 Middle East and Africa Innovation Management Platforms Market Status and Outlook 7

1.3 Classification of Innovation Management Platforms by Product 8

1.3.1 Global Innovation Management Platforms Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Product (2012-2022) 8

1.3.2 Global Innovation Management Platforms Revenue (Million USD) Market Share (%) by Product in 2016 9

1.3.3 Services 9

1.3.4 Software 10

1.4 Innovation Management Platforms Market by End Users/Application 11

1.4.1 Public Sector & Education 12

1.4.2 Retail & Consumer Goods 13

1.4.3 IT & Communication Technology 15

1.4.4 Manufacturing 16

1.4.5 Transportation & Logistics 17

1.4.6 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance 18

1.4.7 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals 19

2 Global Innovation Management Platforms Competition Analysis by Players 20

2.1 Global Innovation Management Platforms Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2012-2017) 20

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 22

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 22

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 22

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 23

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future 24

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 25

3.1 Qmarkets 25

3.1.1 Company Profile 25

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 25

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 26

3.1.4 Qmarkets Innovation Management Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 27

3.1.5 Recent Developments 28

3.2 Brightidea 28

3.2.1 Company Profile 28

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 29

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 29

3.2.4 Brightidea Innovation Management Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 30

3.2.5 Recent Developments 31

3.3 Imaginatik 31

3.3.1 Company Profile 31

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 32

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 32

3.3.4 Imaginatik Innovation Management Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 33

3.3.5 Recent Developments 34

3.4 Hype Innovation 34

3.4.1 Company Profile 34

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 35

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 35

3.4.4 Hype Innovation Innovation Management Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 36

3.5 Ideascale 37

3.5.1 Company Profile 37

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 38

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 38

3.5.4 Ideascale Innovation Management Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 39

3.5.5 Recent Developments 40

3.6 Innosabi 41

3.6.1 Company Profile 41

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 41

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 41

3.6.4 Innosabi Innovation Management Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 43

3.7 Cognistreamer 44

3.7.1 Company Profile 44

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 45

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 45

3.7.4 Cognistreamer Innovation Management Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 45

3.7.5 Recent Developments 47

3.8 Crowdicity 47

3.8.1 Company Profile 47

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 47

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 48

3.8.4 Crowdicity Innovation Management Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2017) 48

3.9 Planbox 50

3.9.1 Company Profile 50

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 51

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 51

3.9.4 Planbox Innovation Management Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 52

3.9.5 Recent Developments 53

3.10 Spigit 54

3.10.1 Company Profile 54

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 54

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 55

3.10.4 Spigit Innovation Management Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 55

3.10.5 Recent Developments 57

3.11 Exago 57

3.11.1 Company Profile 57

3.11.2 Main Business/Business Overview 58

3.11.3 Products, Services and Solutions 58

3.11.4 Exago Innovation Management Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 59

3.12 Inno360 61

3.12.1 Company Profile 61

3.12.2 Main Business/Business Overview 61

3.12.3 Products, Services and Solutions 61

3.12.4 Inno360 Innovation Management Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2012-2017) 63

3.12.5 Recent Developments 64

3.13 SAP 64

3.13.1 Company Profile 64

3.13.2 Main Business/Business Overview 65

3.13.3 Products, Services and Solutions 66

3.13.4 SAP Innovation Management Platforms Revenue (Million USD) (2015-2017) 66

Continued……

