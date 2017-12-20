Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022

Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market

Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Global 2017 Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market

This report studies the global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance market, analyzes and researches the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
SAP SE 
Bwise 
MetricStream Inc. 
Thomson Reuters 
Wolters Kluwer 
EMC Corporation 
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) 
IBM Corporation 
Maclear 
Microsoft Corporation 
Modulo Security, LLC. 
Oracle Corporation 
SAS Institute, Inc. 
Software AG

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Audit Management 
Compliance Management 
Risk Management 
Policy Management 
Incident Management 
Others

Market segment by Application, Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance can be split into 
BFSI 
Construction & Engineering 
Energy & Utilities 
Government 
Healthcare 
Manufacturing 
Retail & consumer goods 
Telecom & IT 
Transportation & Logistics 
Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance 
1.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Overview 
1.1.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market by Type 
1.3.1 Audit Management 
1.3.2 Compliance Management 
1.3.3 Risk Management 
1.3.4 Policy Management 
1.3.5 Incident Management 
1.3.6 Others 
1.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 BFSI 
1.4.2 Construction & Engineering 
1.4.3 Energy & Utilities 
1.4.4 Government 
1.4.5 Healthcare 
1.4.6 Manufacturing 
1.4.7 Retail & consumer goods 
1.4.8 Telecom & IT 
1.4.9 Transportation & Logistics 
1.4.10 Others

2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 SAP SE 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Bwise 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 MetricStream Inc. 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Thomson Reuters 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Wolters Kluwer 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 EMC Corporation 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 IBM Corporation 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 Maclear 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Microsoft Corporation 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 Modulo Security, LLC. 
3.12 Oracle Corporation 
3.13 SAS Institute, Inc. 
3.14 Software AG

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

