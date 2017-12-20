Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022
This report studies the global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance market, analyzes and researches the Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
SAP SE
Bwise
MetricStream Inc.
Thomson Reuters
Wolters Kluwer
EMC Corporation
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)
IBM Corporation
Maclear
Microsoft Corporation
Modulo Security, LLC.
Oracle Corporation
SAS Institute, Inc.
Software AG
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Audit Management
Compliance Management
Risk Management
Policy Management
Incident Management
Others
Market segment by Application, Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance can be split into
BFSI
Construction & Engineering
Energy & Utilities
Government
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail & consumer goods
Telecom & IT
Transportation & Logistics
Others
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance
1.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Overview
1.1.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market by Type
1.3.1 Audit Management
1.3.2 Compliance Management
1.3.3 Risk Management
1.3.4 Policy Management
1.3.5 Incident Management
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 BFSI
1.4.2 Construction & Engineering
1.4.3 Energy & Utilities
1.4.4 Government
1.4.5 Healthcare
1.4.6 Manufacturing
1.4.7 Retail & consumer goods
1.4.8 Telecom & IT
1.4.9 Transportation & Logistics
1.4.10 Others
2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 SAP SE
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Bwise
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 MetricStream Inc.
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Thomson Reuters
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Wolters Kluwer
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 EMC Corporation
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 IBM Corporation
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Maclear
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Microsoft Corporation
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Modulo Security, LLC.
3.12 Oracle Corporation
3.13 SAS Institute, Inc.
3.14 Software AG
Continued….
