Consumer Motion Sensor 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 14.9% and Forecast to 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On -“Consumer Motion Sensor Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2021”
PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Consumer Motion Sensor Market 2017
Motion sensors are devices that detect any 3-dimensional motion. Micro-electro-mechanical-systems (MEMS), also called micromachines or micro systems technology, are miniaturized electro-mechanical systems. MEMS is a combination of microsensors, microactuators, microelectronics, and microstructures. The role of a microsensor is to convert mechanical signals into electrical signals. Component vary in size from 1 to 100 micrometers and the whole device varies from 20 micrometers to 1 millimeter. There are 4 major types of MEMS motion sensors: accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers, and combo sensors. Accelerometers detect linear motion and tilt angle, gyroscopes detect angular motion, magnetometers detect magnetic fields, and combo sensors are a combination of all the sensors.
The analysts forecast the global consumer motion sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
In this report, a detailed study of the global consumer motion sensor market is presented across all technologies. This report considers 2014 as the base year and forecasts the market value up to 2019. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of motion sensors integrated in consumer electronics like mobile phones, tablets, wearables and other consumer electronics.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/102485-global-consumer-motion-sensor-market-2015-2019
The report, Global Consumer Motion Sensor Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the global consumer motion sensor market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Key Vendors
• Ashai Kasei Microelectronics
• Bosch
• Invensense
• STMicroelectronics
Other Prominent Vendors
• Epson Toycom
• Freescale Semiconductor
• Kionix
• MEMSIC
Key Market Driver
• Increasing Sales of Smartphones and Tablets
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Market Challenge
• Packaging
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Market Trend
• Emerging Combo Sensor Market
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/102485-global-consumer-motion-sensor-market-2015-2019
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.2 Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Application
07.1 Global Consumer Motion Sensor Market by Application 2014-2019
07.1.1 Global Consumer Motion Sensor Market by Application 2014-2019 ($ billions)
07.2 Global Consumer Motion Sensor Market for Smartphones
07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.3 Global Consumer Motion Sensor Market for Tablets
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.4 Global Consumer Motion Sensor Market for Gaming
07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.5 Global Consumer Motion Sensor Market for Wearables
07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.6 Global Consumer Motion Sensor Market for Other Devices
07.6.1 Market Size and Forecast
08. Market Segmentation by Technology
08.1 Global Consumer Motion Sensor Market by Technology 2014-2019
08.2 Global Gyroscope Consumer Motion Sensor Market
08.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.3 Global Magnetometer Consumer Motion Sensor Market
08.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.4 Global Accelerometer Consumer Motion Sensor Market
08.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
08.5 Global Combo Consumer Motion Sensor Market
08.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
09. Geographical Segmentation
09.1 Global Consumer Motion Sensor Market by Geography 2014-2019
09.2 Consumer Motion Sensor Market in APAC
09.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.3 Consumer Motion Sensor Market in Americas
09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.4 Consumer Motion Sensor Market in EMEA
09.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
10. Buying Criteria
11. Market Growth Drivers
12. Drivers and their Impact
13. Market Challenges
14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Trends and their Impact
17. Vendor Landscape
17.1 Competitive Scenario
17.2 Market Share Analysis 2014
17.3 Other Prominent Vendors
18. Key Vendor Analysis
18.1 AKM
18.1.1 Key Facts
18.1.2 Business Overview
18.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014
18.1.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
18.1.5 Business Strategy
18.1.6 Recent Developments
18.1.7 SWOT Analysis
18.2 Bosch
18.2.1 Key Facts
18.2.2 Business Overview
18.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.2.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.2.5 Business Strategy
18.2.6 Recent Developments
18.2.7 SWOT Analysis
18.3 InvenSense
18.3.1 Key Facts
18.3.2 Business Overview
18.3.3 Segmentation by Target Customers 2013
18.3.4 Segmentation by Target Customers 2012 and 2013
18.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
18.3.6 Recent Developments
18.3.7 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here