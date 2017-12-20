Consumer Motion Sensor 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 14.9% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On -“Consumer Motion Sensor Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2021”

Consumer Motion Sensor Market 2017

Motion sensors are devices that detect any 3-dimensional motion. Micro-electro-mechanical-systems (MEMS), also called micromachines or micro systems technology, are miniaturized electro-mechanical systems. MEMS is a combination of microsensors, microactuators, microelectronics, and microstructures. The role of a microsensor is to convert mechanical signals into electrical signals. Component vary in size from 1 to 100 micrometers and the whole device varies from 20 micrometers to 1 millimeter. There are 4 major types of MEMS motion sensors: accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers, and combo sensors. Accelerometers detect linear motion and tilt angle, gyroscopes detect angular motion, magnetometers detect magnetic fields, and combo sensors are a combination of all the sensors.

The analysts forecast the global consumer motion sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% over the period 2015-2019.

Covered in this Report

In this report, a detailed study of the global consumer motion sensor market is presented across all technologies. This report considers 2014 as the base year and forecasts the market value up to 2019. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of motion sensors integrated in consumer electronics like mobile phones, tablets, wearables and other consumer electronics.



The report, Global Consumer Motion Sensor Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, APAC, and EMEA; it also covers the landscape of the global consumer motion sensor market and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Key Vendors

• Ashai Kasei Microelectronics

• Bosch

• Invensense

• STMicroelectronics

Other Prominent Vendors

• Epson Toycom

• Freescale Semiconductor

• Kionix

• MEMSIC

Key Market Driver

• Increasing Sales of Smartphones and Tablets

Key Market Challenge

• Packaging

Key Market Trend

• Emerging Combo Sensor Market

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



