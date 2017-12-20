Fitness & Yoga Market 2017 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

In this report, the global Fitness & Yoga Wear market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Fitness & Yoga Wear in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Fitness & Yoga Wear market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

NIKE

Adidas

Under Armour

Columbia

PUMA

V.F.Corporation

Anta

Amer Sports

LULULEMON ATHLETICA

Mizuno

Zella

AloYoga

Soybu

Lily Lotus

Mika

Old Navy

PrAna

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Organic Cotton

Recycled Materials

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Professional Athletic

Amateur Sport

Table of Contents

Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Market Research Report 2017

1 Fitness & Yoga Wear Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fitness & Yoga Wear

1.2 Fitness & Yoga Wear Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Organic Cotton

1.2.4 Recycled Materials

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fitness & Yoga Wear Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Professional Athletic

1.3.3 Amateur Sport

1.4 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Fitness & Yoga Wear (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Fitness & Yoga Wear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Fitness & Yoga Wear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fitness & Yoga Wear Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Fitness & Yoga Wear Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 North America Fitness & Yoga Wear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 Europe Fitness & Yoga Wear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.7 China Fitness & Yoga Wear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.8 Japan Fitness & Yoga Wear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.9 Southeast Asia Fitness & Yoga Wear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.10 India Fitness & Yoga Wear Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Consumption by Region (2012-2017)

4.2 North America Fitness & Yoga Wear Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.3 Europe Fitness & Yoga Wear Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.4 China Fitness & Yoga Wear Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.5 Japan Fitness & Yoga Wear Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.6 Southeast Asia Fitness & Yoga Wear Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.7 India Fitness & Yoga Wear Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

5 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.3 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Price by Type (2012-2017)

5.4 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)

6 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

6.2 Global Fitness & Yoga Wear Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

