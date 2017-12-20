Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022

Global Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market

Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Global 2017 Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE, INDIA, December 20, 2017

This report studies the global Private Branch Exchange (PBX) market, analyzes and researches the Private Branch Exchange (PBX) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 
3CX 
Twilio 
Veritas Technologies 
Voicent 
CallFire 
Symantec 
Microsoft (Skype) 
Nextiva 
RingCentral 
Vonage

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Mobile PBX 
IP-PBX 
Others

Market segment by Application, Private Branch Exchange (PBX) can be split into 
SMEs 
Large Enterprise 
Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Private Branch Exchange (PBX) 
1.1 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Overview 
1.1.1 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market by Type 
1.3.1 Mobile PBX 
1.3.2 IP-PBX 
1.3.3 Others 
1.4 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 SMEs 
1.4.2 Large Enterprise 
1.4.3 Others

2 Global Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 3CX 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Twilio 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Veritas Technologies 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Voicent 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 CallFire 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Symantec 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Microsoft (Skype) 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Nextiva 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 RingCentral 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Vonage 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Private Branch Exchange (PBX) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments

Continued……

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

