Sea Turtle Agent Peggie Hollinger Earns Broker License
Boutique Brokerage Boasts Accomplished AgentsVERO BEACH, FL, USA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sea Turtle Real Estate is pleased to announce that Peggie Hollinger, Sea Turtle Real Estate Associate from our Vero Beach office, has obtained her Broker’s License, among the highest achievements in the real estate business. To obtain this distinguished designation, Hollinger completed the required 72 hours of education outlined by the Florida Real Estate Commission, demonstrated her professional experience to the Commission and will maintain her Broker’s License with at least 60 hours of education going forward. “One of the most valuable lessons I learned in my Broker Pre-Licensure education is that there is always more to learn,” remarked Hollinger. “Thank you to my clients, my Broker Bobbie Holt, Sea Turtle Real Estate and to the wonderful Realtors® with whom I have been blessed to work for always providing me opportunities to learn more and improve my practice of this profession.”
Peggie’s dedication to her clients and serving them by continuously gaining knowledge about her industry can be seen in her glowing client testimonials. Michael and Kimberly Botan, happy home owners, recently raved; “There just aren't enough positive adjectives in the English language to express how wonderful a Realtor® Peggie is. She is bright, honest, energetic, willing to go the extra mile and always available. Peggie's knowledge of the Vero Beach area, its residents and services available are nothing short of amazing. She not only has an in-depth knowledge of the real estate market, but also can provide you with invaluable assistance in finding contractors who can make your new home special. We just can't heap enough praise on Peggie.”
“We are very proud of Peggie for obtaining her Broker’s License,” says Bobbie Holt, Broker/Owner of Sea Turtle Real Estate. “Her dedication and service to her clients will only continue to grow with this recent, and highly-acclaimed, designation!”
Additionally, Peggie is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ and a member of The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Million Dollar GUILD. “Agents who have earned the CLHMS designation are performing at the highest level in their community,” said Diane Hartley, president of The Institute. “It takes a superior level of service to be successful and consistently close sales at or above one million dollars. We want to recognize this performance, and give these elite professionals the earned distinction that they are the agent of choice for affluent buyers and sellers.”
Hollinger is also a certified DRS Agent TM, specializing in helping medical professionals find physician-friendly financing to purchase the home of their dreams. She has called Vero Beach her home since 2009 when her husband became a partner with Anesthesia of Indian River. She knows firsthand that physicians have unique needs during the home buying and financing process. Endorsed by the largest medical associations for doctors and doctors in training, Peggie is serious about and committed to serving the needs of the medical community.
Contact Peggie at 772.559.2173 or at Peggie@PSHollinger.com for all of your Real Estate needs, and find her online at seaturtlere.com/peggie-hollinger.
Sea Turtle Real Estate can be found at www.SeaTurtleRE.com, and is open seven days a week at 664 Azalea Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32963.
