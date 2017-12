The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society winners include Fox Searchlight's The Shape of Water, A24's Lady Bird, Univeral's Get Out, and many more.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 19, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Announces Their Inaugural Year Award Winners.(Los Angeles, CA – December 19, 2017) – The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society has announced the winners of their Inaugural LAOFCS Awards. Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water takes home Best Picture as well as Best Actress, Best Male Director, and Best Score. Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird wins Best Independent Film, Best Female Director, and Best Performance by an Actor or Actress 23 and Under.The Los Angeles Film Online Film Critics Society’s first annual awards ceremony honoring excellent films and filmmaking in 2017, will be held on Wednesday, January 10th, 2018 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. Awards will be handed out to each of the winners during the event.A complete list of winners can be found below:Best Picture:The Shape of WaterBest Actress:Sally Hawkins - The Shape of WaterBest Actor:Gary Oldman - Darkest HourBest Supporting Actress:Allison Janney - I, TonyaBest Supporting Actor - TIEPatrick Stewart, LoganMichael Stuhlbarg, Call Me by Your NameBest Adapted Screenplay:Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s GameBest Original Screenplay:Jordan Peele, Get OutBest Male Director:Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of WaterBest Female Director:Greta Gerwig, Lady BirdBest Animated Film:CocoBest Foreign Film:The SquareBest Documentary: TIEJim & Andy: The Great BeyondJaneBest Visual Effects:War for The Planet of the ApesBest Cinematography:Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049Best Blockbuster:Wonder WomanBest Independent Film:Lady BirdBest First Feature:Jordan Peele, Get OutBest Comedy or Musical:The Big SickBest Action/War:Baby DriverBest Sci-Fi/Horror:Get OutBest Actor or Actress 23 and Under:Saoirse Ronan, Lady BirdBest Stunt Work:Baby DriverBest Score:Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of WaterBest Editing:Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby DriverBest Visual Effect Performance:Andy Serkis, War for the Planet of the ApesSpecial Awards:Trailblazer Award: Jessica ChastainLAOFCS Achievement Award: Hugh JackmanAbout LAOFCS:Krisily Kennedy, Scott Mantz, and Scott Menzel founded the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society in late 2016. The primary goal of the society was to create a critics group that appropriately reflects a varied history and perspective of people from various races and gender. The intention was to create a critics group that was as diverse as the city in which it is based.