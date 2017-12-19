There were 282 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,694 in the last 365 days.

Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Announces Their Inaugural Year Award Winners

The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society winners include Fox Searchlight's The Shape of Water, A24's Lady Bird, Univeral's Get Out, and many more.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Announces Their Inaugural Year Award Winners.

(Los Angeles, CA – December 19, 2017) – The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society has announced the winners of their Inaugural LAOFCS Awards. Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water takes home Best Picture as well as Best Actress, Best Male Director, and Best Score. Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird wins Best Independent Film, Best Female Director, and Best Performance by an Actor or Actress 23 and Under.

The Los Angeles Film Online Film Critics Society’s first annual awards ceremony honoring excellent films and filmmaking in 2017, will be held on Wednesday, January 10th, 2018 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. Awards will be handed out to each of the winners during the event.

A complete list of winners can be found below:

Best Picture:

The Shape of Water

Best Actress:

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Best Actor:

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Best Supporting Actress:

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Best Supporting Actor - TIE

Patrick Stewart, Logan

Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me by Your Name

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Best Original Screenplay:

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Male Director:

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Best Female Director:

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Best Animated Film:

Coco

Best Foreign Film:

The Square

Best Documentary: TIE

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond

Jane

Best Visual Effects:

War for The Planet of the Apes

Best Cinematography:

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Best Blockbuster:

Wonder Woman

Best Independent Film:

Lady Bird

Best First Feature:

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Comedy or Musical:

The Big Sick

Best Action/War:

Baby Driver

Best Sci-Fi/Horror:

Get Out

Best Actor or Actress 23 and Under:

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Stunt Work:

Baby Driver

Best Score:

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Best Editing:

Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver

Best Visual Effect Performance:

Andy Serkis, War for the Planet of the Apes

Special Awards:

Trailblazer Award: Jessica Chastain

LAOFCS Achievement Award: Hugh Jackman

About LAOFCS:

Krisily Kennedy, Scott Mantz, and Scott Menzel founded the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society in late 2016. The primary goal of the society was to create a critics group that appropriately reflects a varied history and perspective of people from various races and gender. The intention was to create a critics group that was as diverse as the city in which it is based.

