Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Announces Their Inaugural Year Award Winners
The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society winners include Fox Searchlight's The Shape of Water, A24's Lady Bird, Univeral's Get Out, and many more.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Announces Their Inaugural Year Award Winners.
(Los Angeles, CA – December 19, 2017) – The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society has announced the winners of their Inaugural LAOFCS Awards. Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water takes home Best Picture as well as Best Actress, Best Male Director, and Best Score. Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird wins Best Independent Film, Best Female Director, and Best Performance by an Actor or Actress 23 and Under.
The Los Angeles Film Online Film Critics Society’s first annual awards ceremony honoring excellent films and filmmaking in 2017, will be held on Wednesday, January 10th, 2018 at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. Awards will be handed out to each of the winners during the event.
A complete list of winners can be found below:
Best Picture:
The Shape of Water
Best Actress:
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Best Actor:
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Best Supporting Actress:
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Best Supporting Actor - TIE
Patrick Stewart, Logan
Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me by Your Name
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Best Original Screenplay:
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Male Director:
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Best Female Director:
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Best Animated Film:
Coco
Best Foreign Film:
The Square
Best Documentary: TIE
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond
Jane
Best Visual Effects:
War for The Planet of the Apes
Best Cinematography:
Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Best Blockbuster:
Wonder Woman
Best Independent Film:
Lady Bird
Best First Feature:
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Comedy or Musical:
The Big Sick
Best Action/War:
Baby Driver
Best Sci-Fi/Horror:
Get Out
Best Actor or Actress 23 and Under:
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Stunt Work:
Baby Driver
Best Score:
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Best Editing:
Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver
Best Visual Effect Performance:
Andy Serkis, War for the Planet of the Apes
Special Awards:
Trailblazer Award: Jessica Chastain
LAOFCS Achievement Award: Hugh Jackman
About LAOFCS:
Krisily Kennedy, Scott Mantz, and Scott Menzel founded the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society in late 2016. The primary goal of the society was to create a critics group that appropriately reflects a varied history and perspective of people from various races and gender. The intention was to create a critics group that was as diverse as the city in which it is based.
