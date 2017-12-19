Nations Valuation Services Provides the Best Modern Turn Time Reports in the Industry
According to several National Lenders, Nations Valuation Services provides the best modern turn times, among other AMCs.PRARIE VILLAGE, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nations Valuation Services, Inc. (NVS), a division of the Nations Companies, and a nationwide provider of Appraisal & Valuation Services, today announced the availability of enhanced “Milestones” Turn Time Reports. Finally there is a way for Lenders to measure appraisal speed, which goes way beyond the traditional competitor AMCs who only measure one total turn time for appraisals.
Through its proprietary software AppraisalTRAX™, first created in 1997, NVS is now issuing “Milestones” Turn Time Reports. Interested clients now utilize up to 7 different “Milestones”, or criteria, to analyze turn times by area within their established lending footprints.
The proprietary NVS “Milestones” Turn Time Reports Include:
a. Appraisal Order to Inspection.
b. Appraisal Inspection to Lender Delivery.
c. Appraisal Correction Request to Returned.
With over 30 years as a truly national AMC, NVS realizes that speed matters to Lenders, and also that many states and/or regions are unique as to appraisal turn times. Lenders need rapid and real time feedback on all steps, or “Milestones”, of the lending process. Tracking with “Milestones” allows appraisals to quickly go from start to finish, maximizing loan closings monthly in every distinct state/area.
The company Nations Valuation Services, Inc. (NVS) is a division of the Nations Companies, which is a diversified provider of real estate information services including Title, Appraisal, and Default. Established in 1989, Nations is one of the most established national providers of these services to large national mortgage lenders in the U.S. With branches nationwide, NVS offers SSAE18 Security, and XML exchange services: http://www.nationscompanies.com//
For more information contact sales@nationsvs.com
