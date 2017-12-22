Hilde K. Wiemann of Generational Healing to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

HAGERSTOWN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All families have issues they can't solve alone. Why don't we get together with somebody who can help us to talk to each other without fighting or storming out the door?

Hilde K. Wiemann is the founder of Generational Healing, a coaching practice specializing in two-day intensive family healing sessions.

“My job is to help families understand that the child is not the sole issue," says Wiemann. "This is a dynamic the family has created together and that the family needs to heal together. I teach them to resolve conflicts in a positive way.”

Wiemann was introduced to this work through her experience with her own family.

“My husband and I met with a family therapist and I fell in love with this work,” says Wiemann. “I use these tools in my home for my family and my children. It changed my parenting style and it changed my marriage. I knew so many people in the same circumstances and I wanted to help them.”

In session, each family member shares their stories, what they’ve experienced and how they responded to their circumstances. There's a protocol where each person talks to family members one-on-one, while the others listen. Children are free to express their mood, anger, frustration, grief. Wiemann creates a safe environment for what is often a deeply emotional, revelatory experience.

“Sometimes, believe it or not, the parents are embarrassed to say ‘I love you’ to anyone in the family,” says Wiemann. “The session becomes very intimate, deep, and we process these different emotions and learn new skills to create a new system.”

The whole family dynamic needs to be addressed when there are issues, says Wiemann. You have to look at the system, the culture, what position each person carries, and how they communicate with each other. Do they have family meetings? Do they have some kind of plan for the highs and lows in their life?

“It’s never too late. There is always a possibility to heal,” says Wiemann. “That's where we begin.”

For more information on Generational Healing, visit http://www.generationalhealing.org