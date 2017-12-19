Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening of New Coachella Location with Ten Days of Free Car Washes

Award-winning Car Wash Chain to Hold Special Fundraiser on December 26 and Free Washes from December 28 to January 6

We are excited to bring Quick Quack quality and service, as well as a strong community partnership, to another part of the valley.” — Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash

COACHELLA, CA, USA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, a growing chain of express car washes, is giving away free car washes for ten days to celebrate opening the doors on a new exterior-only car wash serving Coachella and the surrounding areas. The free car wash days begin on December 28th and run through January 6th and are only available at the new location. Quick Quack Car Wash is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new location at 48955 Grapefruit Boulevard in Coachella is the third Quick Quack Car Wash to open in the valley in 18 months. A fourth location in Desert Hot Springs will break ground in January with several additional locations planned to open in 2018.

In conjunction with the Grand Opening, Quick Quack will also hold a special “Preview” Fundraiser on Tuesday, December 26th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to benefit Preciouss Fernandez, a 12-year-old girl who has been fighting the severe after effects of brain surgery to remove a tumor. Cars will be washed for free during the fundraiser and Quick Quack will be matching donations from customers.

“Although this is our third area location, it feels as though we are just getting started here,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “We are excited to bring Quick Quack quality and service, as well as a strong community partnership, to another part of the valley.”

Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation.

Aside from a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and unlimited, “wash-all-you-want” car wash memberships starting at only $19.99 per month.

About Quick Quack Car Wash

Quick Quack Car Wash has over forty locations in California, Utah, Texas, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast. Fully automated and computerized, the high-quality and environmentally-friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes. More information is available online at www.DontDriveDirty.com.

Quick Quack Car Wash Coachella Grand Opening