HealthLoop and Sherbit Partner To Give Physicians New Insight and Enhanced Access To Their Patient Populations
The partnership extends the reach of physicians and care teams by combining HealthLoop’s automated care plans and check-ins, with Sherbit’s insight into patient activities and behaviors. This allows care teams to respond faster than ever before to their patient’s conditions, helping them avoid complications and increased costs, and achieve better outcomes.
With the new partnership, healthcare organizations have the ability to follow up with patients through 150+ care plans, while being able to get real-time feedback on their patient’s condition. Sherbit’s integration with over 100 connected health devices provides a steady stream of feedback from patients allowing HealthLoop to further personalize their care plans and provide real-time guidance. Physicians will be able to deliver timely, condition-specific guidance and reminders, while providing educational materials to help keep patients on track, detect impending clinical concerns, and provide a 5-star patient experience.
“To be successful, it is critical to provide access to actionable data on a regular basis, not just what’s collected when someone goes to the doctor for a visit. We are excited to provide solutions that move us closer to an accountable, value-based healthcare model. Increased access to actionable, patient-generated health data further supports our vision for personalized healthcare,” said Todd Johnson, CEO of HealthLoop.
“Care teams are increasingly realizing that most of a patient’s outcomes are predicated on factors happening outside of the traditional care setting. In working with HealthLoop, we can bring increased visibility and guidance to care teams, while further engaging patients in their care,” said Alex Senemar, CEO of Sherbit.
This access to actionable, patient-generated health data continues both companies' commitment to offering a suite of solutions that support personalized healthcare and enables individuals and populations to improve their overall health.
About HealthLoop
HealthLoop enables care teams to engage all patients before and after admission through automated, daily check-ins. By sending the right information at the right time, HealthLoop identifies those patients that need help in real-time, allowing care teams to proactively intervene before costs and complications escalate. HealthLoop scales the impact of care teams through the power of patients. www.healthloop.com.
About Sherbit
Sherbit helps providers succeed in the digital health era with real-time data and actionable insights about their patients. Care teams can monitor patients through 100+ connected health devices to effectively engage them with coaching, action plans, and preventative alerts. Sherbit's algorithms look through the patient's data to find anomalies and alert providers prior to an adverse event. Sherbit was recently recognized by the Harvard Medical School as the most innovative company in primary care as well as one of the most promising healthcare companies by Partners Healthcare. To learn more, please visit: www.sherbit.io.
Phoebe Byers
HealthLoop
4084180280
email us here