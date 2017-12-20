Westside Maids Stronger After Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westside Maids — a trusted cleaning service that has served the Katy and West Houston areas for more than 25 years — was among one of the many small businesses deeply affected by the disaster Hurricane Harvey caused earlier this year.

Westside Maids has always taken the time to care for its customers first, offering a level of service that is the best in the industry; allowing West Houston residents to have their time back by taking care of cleaning the households of community residents. In this time of hardship for Houston, Westside Maids has been able to continue offering the quality cleaning service the company is known for while developing a plan to rebuild their office.

In the wake of the storm, the locally-owned business has continued to recover from severe damage to its office location and trying to serve the many staff members were affected by this tragic event as well. Ownership is excited to announce a new business office and contact information. The office has permanently relocated due to the losses that occurred in the storm.

Westside Maids can be reached at their new location in the heart of Katy:

21925 Franz Rd., Ste. 603

Katy, TX 77449

281-855-9212

The business hopes to continue to move forward and help others affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“We are fortunate to have a new start in a new location after this storm,” said Tammy Smith, owner of Westside Maids.

If you need assistance and help cleaning your home this holiday season, Westside Maids is ready to help you prepare for the festivities. Request a quote today to learn more about how Westside Maids can serve you!