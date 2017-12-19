StrackaLine Greens Guides Enjoy Banner Year, Look Forward to 2018 Growth
StrackaLine vaulted to prominence in 2017 as leading players on professional tours and 250+ college teams began using the company's laser-scanned greens guides.
Utilizing patented technology, StrackaLine creates topographical greens maps that are accurate down to the millimeter. The greens maps, which feature easy to read arrows, allow players to view contour and fall lines, in addition to slope percentage, anywhere on the green.
StrackaLine now has 700+ courses scanned, including some of the nation's most prominent layouts. Use of the greens guides at the highest levels of the game surged throughout 2017, and the company now counts nearly every Division I golf program, including last year’s national champions, among its users.
"StrackaLine Greens Guides are leading the game forward, allowing players of all skill levels to better read putts and improving pace of play," company president Jim Stracka said. "The use our greens guides receive on professional tours across the globe is a testament to the quality of StrackaLine, as is the usage by more than 250 college teams. We look forward to helping even more players properly read greens on their favorite courses in 2018."
"The books are awesome," a top 100 men's college coach said. "Kids that wouldn't even look at their yardage books are using them on every green."
Professional usage has helped drive interest in the StrackaLine Greens Guides, and the technology is just as valuable to "regular" amateur golfers hoping to improve their score.
The greens guides can be purchased in book form ($97/each) or accessed via the StrackaLine smartphone app ($179/course).
For golf course owners and operators, the technology can be used to improve pace of play and help ensure quality course conditions. StrackaLine offers hole location software that allows superintendents to utilize a proprietary algorithm to help set hole locations.
StrackaLine will continue to add to its library of golf courses throughout 2018. It takes just eight minutes to scan and capture an entire green and the StrackaLine team can complete an 18-hole course and practice green in five hours without disrupting play.
For more information on how to order a greens guide or have a course scanned, go to www.StrackaLine.com.
Chris King
Kingfish Communications
843-685-1364
email us here