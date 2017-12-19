Mary Ann Benigno Making Early Plans To Host Shoe Drive To Help Homeless
The first question that popped into Benigno's mind was about how she can make this drive successful? With the winter months upon us, Benigno idea came to life. Her shoe drive would benefit the homeless in her city.
"Each pair of shoes represents one member of the homeless community," explains Benigno. "One person receiving the boost and love in the form of new shoes and socks. Even if we only collect one pair, it's a successful drive."
Gaining a pair of shoes not only meet physical needs, but it also shows the community cares about everyone, no matter what the situation. Plus, in the winter months, it's a must to have a good pair of shoes in wet conditions. Many shoes they have now have worn out soles or holes, not ideal for walking around in the snow.
Benigno's idea is still in early planning, but she hopes to complete the details soon. That's because the winter season has started and she wants to give as many shoes as possible before the wet weather fronts move in.
Another ideal aspect of her timing is the that it's the holiday season. People are already shopping for new items, including shoes. Instead of throwing out their old shoes, they can donate them to the shoe drive.
Of course, these shoes need to be in good working order. Shoes that have holes or seem to be falling about will not be accepted or processed. Even with this requirement, Benigno knows there are plenty of shoes to be donated.
"I know I have a few pairs to donate," says Benigno. "Tennis shoes and boots are ideal for a drive of this nature."
The process is simple and will be open to any member of the community in need. Benigno will approach businesses who would be willing to have collection bins in their building. These companies would be places that have high foot traffic. Therefore the most eyes see the container and information on the drive.
But Benigno hopes residents use common sense when it comes to donating. No high heels or fashionable shoes are needed. Only functional shoes that could help out a member of the homeless community will be accepted.
After a set amount of time, volunteers will collect each bin and the shoes inside. The processing system will separate each pair into their respective category.
These categories are sizes, type, gender, and condition. Also, each shoe will undergo inspection and cleaning. Benigno doesn't want any shoes that a person with a foot disease has owned.
"We don't need to be spreading around foot diseases to the homeless," says Benigno. "Furthermore, we will clean the shoes the best we can and make them as good as new. But if a resident knows they have a disease, they shouldn't donate."
Benigno won't be going out delivering these shoes to the homeless. She hopes to partner with the local shelter to find the right people who need these pieces of footwear. Also, this idea will hopefully help reach every possible person in need.
"Hopefully, we get enough shoes so we can keep inventory for emergency situations in the future," says Benigno. "Also, I would love to get so many shoes that we have hundreds left over."
Benigno hopes to take her proposal to the city for proper approval. After that, she will then start putting out collection containers and fliers.
"If anyone wants to donate shoes, look out for these containers soon," says Benigno.
Eric Ash
Web Presence, LLC
941-266-8620
email us here