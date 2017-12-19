Lehigh Valley Higher Ed Web Design Team Partners with Albright College

KDG's higher ed web design team and Albright worked together on a massive site migration project.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the heart of Reading, PA, Albright College is a liberal arts school where students are free to discover and explore their interests both in and out of the classroom. However, when the college embarked on a new brand and marketing strategy to highlight this, a new website was also in order. With a Wordpress design already in place, Albright turned to KDG for help in migrating more than 3,000 pages of old web content to its new site.

“There was a lot of content that needed to be organized, shortened, and migrated in a way that fit the design, matched the school’s vision, and also made it easier for audiences to navigate,” explains Dan Stover, UI/UX Manager at KDG.

Both Albright and KDG’s higher ed web design team quickly discovered that the migration project would be no easy task. A new sitemap needed to be created and a series of spreadsheets were used to schedule an extensive “migration strategy.” During this process, old web pages were matched up with new pages and all old content had to be cut, condensed, and edited so it could fit into the new sitemap. By the end of the process, 3,000 pages had turned into 400.

“Our new site was a long time coming and was totally worth the wait,” says David Markowski, Web Manager at Albright. “It looks great, functions beautifully and responsively, and is easier to maintain than our old site.”

In addition to content migration, Albright and KDG ensured that the site was both accessible and user-friendly with several other features. Sign-up and application forms were migrated, alt tags and other ADA regulations were implemented, and device testing was completed to make sure the site worked well for all users.

“The meat of the design was there at the onset, but KDG added some extra touches that enhanced the user experience even more,” continues Markowski.

Now, visitors to Albright’s site have an informative, responsive, and engaging place to discover all that Albright has to offer.

About KDG: KDG (formerly the Kyle David Group) is a leading provider of web development for higher education. With over 15 years of experience in using technology to help education clients improve enrollment, campus climate, and alumni engagement, KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Most recently, KDG won wide acclaim for developing unique and engaging inbound marketing for higher education crowdfunding campaigns. Learn more at http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/.

