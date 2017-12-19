Eileen Strange of The Soul Shepherd Returns to CUTV News Radio

REISTERTOWN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empathy, the ability to understand and share the feelings of others, is a characteristic trait of sensitive and compassionate people.

But as valuable as it is, having empathy is not the same as being an empath. Eileen Strange has known what it means to be an empath since she was a very young child. Eileen describes herself as an intuitive empath, psychic medium, and medical intuitive.

“Being an empath is so much more than just being aware of others’ feelings,” Eileen explains. “An empath is like a sponge, absorbing positive and negative energies from everyone around them, and even those who have passed on. Being an empath means that you’re affected by other people’s energies, and have an intuitive ability to feel and perceive others’ desires, thoughts and moods. An empath can read body language and sense emotions and vibrational energy, allowing them to understand what someone else is going through.”

For Eileen, this is an internal, intuitive phenomenon that bypasses logic and rational thinking. An empath, she says, “does not operate in the realm of the intellect.

“When I connect with Spirit, I experience information as vibratory sensations coursing through my heart and body,” says Eileen. “It’s such a nonverbal experience that I find it difficult to translate these feelings into words for those who come to me for guidance and healing.”

Eileen is deeply committed to helping people recognize what is holding them back from living in their “true Light.” She does this by acting as a mirror for others, reflecting Light into the shadow areas of their lives and helping them see their true value.

“My role as a Soul Shepherd is to help people see things they may already know at some level, but haven’t acknowledged or accepted. Sometimes just hearing a familiar truth in a different way opens up new meanings and insights,” says Eileen. “My role is to help people help themselves—to remove roadblocks they may have created for self-protection, but that are now preventing them from moving forward.

Empaths, says Eileen, are here to be the Light for others. True empaths need to embrace their gift as a way to bring positive change to the world one person at a time—beginning with themselves.

