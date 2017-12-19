3D Printing Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022

3D Printing Market Size, Country Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2017 To 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D Printing Industry

Description

The Global 3D Printing market accounted for $2.89 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach $12.53 billion by 2022 growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the forecast period 2014 to 2022. The factors driving the market include high degree of precision, ability to build customized products, and competency over traditional techniques, etc. However, higher production cost, expensive 3D printing software, shortage of skilled labor and inability to manufacture massive outputs are inhibiting the market growth. Moreover, application of 3D printing in different industries and manufacturing process are creating opportunities for the market. The economies of scale gained due to advancement in technology and enhanced manufacturing process will boost the market in future.

Stereolithography has the largest revenue and accounted for more than 30% of the total market. While, Electron beam melting is anticipated to be the fastest growing technology segment with a CAGR of around 30% during the forecast period. Polymer occupies major share of the global market and Metals segment is estimated to be the fastest growing material segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 38% during the forecast period. Consumer products segment remains the largest application segment with more than 20% of the market share, whereas healthcare application segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for 3D printing technology, broad adoption of this technology across the education and government sectors, favorable regulatory policies from the government boosts the 3D printing materials market in the future. The US dominates the market in terms of revenue generation, the growth is due to the advances in healthcare, automobile, aerospace, consumer industry and the initiative taken by the government to develop the technology. North America is expected to represent more than 35% of the market share in 2014, while Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market led by the rapid adoption of 3D printing in the developing industrial sectors. Demand for 3D printing is anticipated to increase in countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea owing to the rising adoption and implementation of 3D printing in diverse industrial applications.

The key players in the 3D Printing market include

3D Systems, Stratasys, Envisiontec, Exone, Luxexcel, Materialise NV, MCOR Technologies Ltd, Optomec Inc, Voxeljet AG, and Microtec Gesellschaft Für Mikrotechnologie MBH.

Technologies Covered:

• Stereolithography

• Electron Beam Melting

• Jetting Technology

o Binder-Jetting Technology

o Polyjet

• Laser Sintering

o Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

o Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

• Deposition Modelling

o Wax Deposition Modelling

o Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

• Laminated Object Manufacturing

• Three Dimensional Printing

• Others

o Digital Light Processing

o Multiphase Jet Solidification (MJS)

Material Type of 3D Printing Covered:

• Polymers

o Photopolymer

o Thermoplastic

• Metals

o Alumide

o Gold

o Graphene

o Silver

o Steel

o Titanium

• Ceramics

o Glass

o Quartz

o Silica

o Others

• Other Materials

o Clay

o Edible Materials

o Laywood

o Paper

o Porcelain

o Wax

Applications Covered:

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Consumer Products

• Education and Research

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare

• Industrial Products

• Others

o Architecture

o Arts

o Forensics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia

• Rest of the World

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

o Others

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

