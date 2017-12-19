World Film Fair invites all Film Schools, Universities and Students to take part in their New York Fair!

New York on the 26th-31st October, 2018 New York on the 26th-31st October, 2018

The World Film Fair is coming to New York on the 26th-31st October, 2018 and welcomes film schools, universities and students to be a part of it.

World Film Fair is a platform for over 100 Film Festivals around the globe where all budgets, genres and geographies are represented in one place.” — World Film Fair