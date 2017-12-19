Global Intellectual Property Convention Inspiring 'Startup India' to First 'Innovate in India'
Bangalore will be hosting a three-day conference on Innovation and Intellectual Property from January 23rd to 25th, 2018. GIPC in its 10th year is an annual meeting of in-house IP counsels, startups, and IP attorneys to discuss the best IP practices and maximizing the value of such ideas and innovations.
"By every passing year, GIPC has only got better. It started small a decade back and today it is one of the leading conferences in Asia," said Dr. Malathi Lakshmikumaran, Director of Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys. "And it's more important today when the Government is promoting various initiatives like Make in India and Startup India. It is imperative that these startups and organizations investing and manufacturing in India should protect their ideas, innovations, and products with the help of IP," she added.
GIPC will be organized at Sheraton Grand Bangalore from 23rd January, 2018, star-studded with top experts from around the world, including the German Federal Supreme Court Judge, Prof. Dr. Peter Meier Beck. The conference will have 500+ participants, 90+ speakers and a total of 24 sessions concluded by Cultural Dinner with some interesting performances showing glimpses of Indian culture to the participants, including many of the international delegates participating from more than 40 countries.
Various interesting topics like Evolution of IP in context of Driverless Cars, Internet of Things (IoT), digitization, Artificial Intelligence (AI), CRISPR and Gene Editing, Competition Law, 3D Printing and Commercialisation and Valuation of IP. The inaugural session will have a welcome address by Mr. Naresh Prasad, Assistant Director General of WIPO. The following plenary and technical sessions will have speakers from Siemens, TCS, Microsoft, ITC, Wipro, Thyssenkrupp, Airbus, Philips, Novartis among a host of other distinguished speakers.
The IP Scenario in India
A strong IP system is directly proportionate to creating more jobs, providing better growth opportunities, and pumping more capital into the economy. The Promotion of Innovation means rendering adequate protection to Innovators & Investors, consequentially attracting world-class research and development, and creating and sustaining high-quality future jobs through a robust Intellectual Property (IP) structure.
The Indian IP scenario is undergoing a fascinating transformation. The present government has realized the importance of a balanced IP system to address the country's innovation and development-related objectives. And the efforts show up in the initiatives like new IP policy, amendment in patent rules, amendment in trademark rules, etc. The CGPDTM is also incessantly working towards making the average patent grant time from 5-7 years to 18 months by March 2018.
As per the CGPDTM report, in the year 2015-16, 30% growth was recorded in filing of IP applications. 10%, 19% and 34.47% growth was recorded in the fields of Patent, Design and Trademark application filing respectively in comparison to previous years.
As a result of Startup India and Make in India initiative, the office of CGPDTM is taking steps to encourage IPR protection amongst startups, which includes providing facilitators to startups to file and process their applications for patents, designs and trademarks, and reimbursement of professional charges of facilitators.
"This time the conference will be even bigger and grander. The lined-up of 90+ speakers from around the world will bring their experience and expertise that will not only help the startups and MSMEs understand the importance of Innovation but also understand the need to protect them through IP and to commercialize their IP in the global market," said a senior member of the organizing team, Dr. Dhanpat Ram Agarwal, Founding Director at ITAG Business Solutions Ltd., Institute of International Trade. "GIPC has created its own niche among the industry, legal fraternity and the startups for its unique offerings in terms of knowledge sharing and networking among many other legal-centric IP conferences." he added.
About Global Intellectual Property Convention (GIPC)
GIPC has become South Asia's leading annual meeting on Innovation and IP covering every step of the innovation process from idea generation to converting it to an IP (including patent, trademarks, and copyrights) and commercializing the IP. Encompassing startups, MSMEs, In-house IP Counsels, and the legal fraternity. GIPC has not only addressed the issues relating to the pharma industry but has cut across various industries like automobile, manufacturing, entertainment, IT and software. Since 2009, more than 2000 delegates have participated from over 50 countries.
