Biopower in Canada Market 2017-Facilitate Decision-Making Based on Strong Historic and Forecast Data 2030

Biopower in Canada, Market

"Biopower in Canada, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2017 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles", is the latest report from the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the Biopower market in Canada.

The report provides an in-depth analysis on global renewable power market and global Biopower market with forecasts up to 2030. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Canada (includes conventional Hydro, nuclear and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes Wind, small hydro, biopower and renewable) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2006 to 2030 in Canada Biopower market. A detailed coverage of energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to Biopower market development is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.

The report analyses global renewable power market, global biopower (Biomass and Biogas) market, Canada power market, Canada renewable power market and Canada biopower market. The scope of the research includes –

- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

- An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources. The information is covered for the historical period 2006-2016 (unless specified) and forecast period 2017-2030.

- Renewable power sources include wind (both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

- Detailed overview of the global biopower market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity and generation split by major biopower countries in 2016.

- Power market scenario in Canada and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

- An overview on Canada renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2006-2030), generation trends(2006-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2016.

- Detailed overview of Canada biopower market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming biopower projects.

- Deal analysis of Canada biopower market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and biopower in particular.

- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

- The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Canada biopower market.

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind power market.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.

- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues.

- Understand and respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.

Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents

2 Executive Summary

3 Introduction

4 Renewable Power Market, Global

5 Biopower Market, Global

6 Power Market, Canada

7 Renewable Power Market, Canada

8 Biopower Market, Canada

9 Power Market, Regulatory Scenario, Canada

10 Biopower Market, Canada, Company Profiles

11 Appendix

