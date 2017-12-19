Why You Should Make Peru Your Next Wildlife Destination
Blue Sky Wildlife, working with PROMPERU, has put together a one-stop online shop showcasing specialist wildlife operators offering more than 50 tours to Peru.OAKHAM, RUTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peru is one of the very best places to watch birds and wildlife anywhere in the world. From the Pacific coast, via the high Andes to the Amazon rainforest, Peru wildlife offers an unparalleled variety of exotic species in some of the world’s most stunningly beautiful landscapes.
Now, Blue Sky Wildlife, working with the tourism promotion board PROMPERU, has put together a one-stop online shop showcasing ten specialist tour operators, who between them offer more than 50 tours to this top wildlife destination. The majority of the Peru Wildlife Tours ours are available throughout the year for the independent traveller.
Whether you want a customised three-week trip visiting all the major bird and wildlife spots, a week long exploration of a particular area, or simply a one- or two-day excursion while on holiday or during a business trip, there’s a tour to suit. Day trips include a tour of the capital Lima, home to many species not easy to see elsewhere; five-day trips focus on a single key location, such as Manu or the Andes; while the extended tours follow a tried-and-tested route through the country from north to south, targeting a host of species impossible to see elsewhere.
Why Peru? No other country in the world offers such a wide range of different landscapes, habitats and natural spectacles. Experiences range from penguins and pelicans along the Pacific coast near Lima, through condors soaring over the mighty Andes Mountains, to Manu National Park in the heart of the Amazon basin. Manu is arguably the best place to watch birds anywhere on the planet, with more than a thousand different species in an area the size of Switzerland. Must-see targets here include colourful macaws, exotic waterbirds, and the bizarre hoatzin – whose youngsters use claws on their wings to cling on to riverside trees. But top of most visitors’ hitlist is the incredible Andean cock-of-the-rock, whose dawn courtship display lights up the darkness of the forest with its fiery orange plumage.
And it’s not just birds. Peru is home to some of the most iconic wild animals on Earth: jaguars stalking the rainforests, giant otters along the rivers, and huge anacondas lurking beneath the waters. Peru also boasts a safe environment, friendly people, the remains of ancient empires, hidden treasures, renowned cuisine and some of the most spectacular landscapes in the world.
Who better to organise a wildlife tour than one of the specialist companies based in Peru itself. Their local knowledge and expert, English-speaking guides, who live and breathe the country’s astonishing wildlife, mean that you have the very best chance of catching up with the key species you want to see. And the comprehensive selection of companies and tours enables clients to book the tour they want directly, simply by using the enquiry tab on each listings page.
Chris Larsen
BluSky Marketing Limited
7793498834
email us here