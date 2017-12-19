Pope Francis Must Call for Cardinal Dolan & Gov. Cuomo to Resign for Protecting Sexual Predators

Pope Francis must intervene on the international stage and move to ensure the protection of countless women and children with disabilities that are sexual assault and rape victims from protected and enabled sexual predators

Pope Francis must demand the resignation of Cardinal Dolan and Governor Cuomo for protecting and enabling countless sexual predator and pedophile caregivers

Vital changes and reforms cannot come to these two powerful institutions, the Church or New York State government, when top leaders ignore laws to protect sexual predators, instead of rape victims.” — Michael Carey - Advocate for people with disabilities and their families

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is the 13th press release by the Jonathan Carey Foundation since December 1st regarding Governor Andrew Cuomo and Cardinal Timothy Dolan's involvement in enabling countless sexual predators of the disabled to escape justice, criminal prosecution. Countless sexual predators, pedophiles and rapists run wild in what one caught and convicted pedophile caregiver called Cuomo’s mental health care system - “a predators dream.”

This news story, quite frankly, would make practically anyone sick and it is from this year, this is not old news or ‘fake news.’ Here is another extremely disturbing statement made by this pedophile of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s system;

"The lack of supervision there made it easy to do what I did," DeProspero said in a handwritten affidavit obtained by The Associated Press. "I could have stayed in that house for years and abused him every day without anybody even noticing at all. It was a predator's dream."

'It was a predator's dream': NY pays $3M to family of molested boy

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/crime/2017/02/20/predators-dream-ny-pays-3m-family-molested-boy/98154714/

The case and public indictment against Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Governor Andrew Cuomo is laid out methodically in the investigative series, towards the bottom of this press release, which were written after extensive research by Michael Carey and his son Joshua. For everyone’s knowledge, Michael Carey’s first born son Jonathan, who the foundation is named after, is in heaven now. Jonathan had autism, he was developmentally disabled, he had PTSD, he was non-verbal and Jonathan was only 13 when he was suffocated to death by his caregivers. Yes, Jonathan who is one of the most amazing people you could ever meet was killed by people and an institution that was supposed to provide him safe care and services.

A Disabled Boy’s Death, and a System in Disarray

http://www.nytimes.com/2011/06/06/nyregion/boys-death-highlights-crisis-in-homes-for-disabled.html

New York Times Video – A Failure to Protect

https://www.nytimes.com/video/nyregion/100000000849083/a-failure-to-protect.html

Abused and Used

http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/nyregion/abused-and-used-series-page.html

The two men directly involved in Jonathan's death went to jail for their crimes. These two men and everyone else involved have been forgiven by Michael Carey, what is important now is the safety, health, equal rights and the lives of Jonathan’s friends, tens of millions of Jonathan’s friends all over the world, that are in extreme danger. To shine a spotlight on New York State’s systemic failures can and must lead to international changes and reforms. People with disabilities can no longer be discriminated against and denied equal access to 911 emergency medical and police services and denied equal protection of laws. The injustices, the wide-scale discrimination and unequal treatment for this extremely vulnerable and special group of people cannot continue. The discrimination occurring all across the world against the disabled is very similar to what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fought against over 50 years ago and it is a black stain upon society that Pope Francis can help erase.

The truth must be told, New York States mental health care system which is made up of thousands of State and private facilities and group homes remains rampant with sexual abuse, rape, physical abuse, neglect and staggering numbers of deaths. The national news within the United States is dominated by powerful people and sexual predators being forced to resign, but it is the powerful people within powerful institutions that must be exposed and removed as well, these are the most dangerous.

The Jonathan Carey Foundation must directly respond to Pope Francis regarding these three recent news pieces;

Pope: Media Sins by Dredging Up, Sensationalizing Old News

https://www.nytimes.com/aponline/2017/12/16/world/europe/ap-eu-rel-vatican-media.html

“Pope Francis is criticizing journalists who dredge up old scandals and sensationalize the news, saying it’s a “very serious sin” that hurts all involved.”

Pope Francis denounces 'fake news'

http://popefrancis.einnews.com/article/421853243/zdOEQIOfPtg_N9Hc?lcf=lFwpXerPUlOIJxwj7j7AEeisY_4iyM7mwXHTqgCC-MU%3D

“Pope Francis has condemned the spread of fake news as a “very serious sin’. Speaking from the Vatican as he celebrated his 81st birthday, the Pontiff urged journalists not to practice disinformation or deformation, calling the profession “fundamental” to democratic societies.

He called on reporters to avoid one-sided reports and not to drag up earlier scandals. It comes amid a host of allegations of sexual misconduct within the Catholic Church. Days earlier, an Australian inquiry into child abuse uncovered “serious failings” across mainly Catholic institutions.”

Australia and Catholic Church ‘Failed’ Abused Children, Inquiry Finds

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/14/world/australia/australia-sexual-abuse-children.html

“Tens of thousands of children have been sexually abused in many Australian institutions,” said the report, which was particularly critical of Catholic organizations. “We will never know the true number. Whatever the number, it is a national tragedy, perpetrated over generations within many of our most trusted institutions.”

“It is not a case of a few rotten apples,” the report said. “Society’s major institutions have seriously failed. In many cases those failings have been exacerbated by a manifestly inadequate response to the abused person. The problems have been so widespread, and the nature of the abuse so heinous, that it is difficult to comprehend.”

“The inquiry, which cost the Australian government 373 million Australian dollars, or $286 million, was unmatched in its scope in examining a scandal that has shaken the Roman Catholic hierarchy worldwide.”

“The charges brought in June against Cardinal Pell, one of Pope Francis’ top advisers, followed years of criticism that he had at best overlooked, and at worst covered up, the widespread abuse of children by clergymen in Australia.”

“Australia’s senior Roman Catholic prelate, Cardinal George Pell, in June became the highest-ranking Vatican official in recent years to face criminal charges involving accusations of sexual offenses.”

What is Pope Francis waiting for regarding demanding the resignations of both Cardinal Timothy Dolan and Governor Andrew Cuomo?

Simply Google Governor Cuomo, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, sexual abuse, cover-ups, the Justice Center, a predators dream and the New York Times “Abused and Used” investigative reporting series to get a look at what is going on in New York State now and some of the most damning stories are still to be written.

“The truth must come out into the light and the people in position of power engaged in this evil, the covering-up of sex crimes, have to be removed and prosecuted. Powerful institutions cannot continue to get away with protecting and shielding sexual predators, pedophiles and rapists and all the leaders involved, which include Bishops, Cardinals and Governors. I urge Pope Francis to take decisive actions today to protect the sexual assault and rape victims and help champion the next greatest Civil Rights Movement in history. This Civil Rights Movement must start by removing the most dangerous people involved from power, they cannot continue to escape justice, they must be finally held accountable.” – Michael Carey

These current News pieces that are not ‘fake news’ are found on Pope Francis News Today, they are part of an investigative reporting exposé and series by the Jonathan Carey Foundation that began coming out publicly on December 1, 2017. This in depth investigative work reveals the big picture and some of the top people involved;

For over ten years Attorney General Cuomo and then Governor Andrew Cuomo have protected countless sexual predators, pedophiles and rapists within State run and private mental health facilities and group homes from firing and prosecution. This timeline proves years of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s direct involvement.

http://www.einpresswire.com/article/414428414/cuomo-has-been-protecting-sexual-predators-for-over-a-decade?n=2

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Cardinal Timothy Dolan have worked hard together to protect institutional sex abuse and the cover-ups of most of these crimes. In attempts to protect their institutions and vast amounts of money, both Governor Cuomo and Cardinal Dolan have negated their responsibilities to the most vulnerable people they are supposed to serve and protect. Cardinal Dolan has looked the other way for an extended period of time, ignoring Carey’s pleas for help for the disabled, to instead protect Governor Cuomo and countless sexual predators. When institutional leaders get cozy they will try to protect and shield one another and tragically this is the case.

Governor Cuomo Announces “Timothy Cardinal Dolan Week” in New York State

https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-timothy-cardinal-dolan-week-new-york-state

Cardinal to Head Governor’s Interfaith Advisory Council

http://www.cny.org/stories/Cardinal-to-Head-Governors-Interfaith-Advisory-Council,14987

People involved in hurting Gods children or anyone knowingly involved in enabling people to do so are just as guilty and even more so because they allow sexual predators to continue to rape more innocent victims. The good news in the midst of this darkness and evil is there is repentance and forgiveness for all that humble themselves and ask God for it, but there must also be a turning from being involved in such wicked activities. This is the hope Michael Carey has for Catholic Church, for Catholic Church leaders, for government leaders and all leaders, that now, the call would be heeded to move towards protecting and defending the defenseless.

It is not about dredging up old sins and atrocities, it is about finally dealing with these major current societal problems, regarding sexually deviant people using vulnerable people with disabilities for sex and severely damaging these precious people’s lives and the institutional cover-ups of these crimes. This is not about getting in a back and forth debate with Pope Francis, it is about bringing to light the much deeper problems which are the Institutional cover-ups of sex crimes and the protection of really bad leaders within these institutions that allow these horrors to continue.

This institutional sex cover-up scandal is an international crisis throughout the entire world. People in positions of power have tried to hide and conceal these atrocities for decades because it is very ugly, because it is extremely evil and because it will cost very powerful people their jobs. The people exposed will be publicly shamed and it will also cost institutions vast amounts of money because of their sins and their crimes, but the truth must come out into the light for vital changes to occur. Institutional and societal reformation can and must happen now, we cannot allow these atrocities and the wide-scale discrimination against our vulnerable to continue.

Michael Carey’s hope and prayer is for Pope Francis to come alongside and help champion the greatest Civil Rights Movement of our day, which is to finally ensure equal rights and equal protections for our most vulnerable people with disabilities- God's children and Jonathan's friends.

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers