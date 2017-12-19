Chilean Packaging Market 2017 Key Player, Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2021

Chilean Packaging Market 2017 - Current and Future Plans in Food, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Beverages and Other Industries

"Trends and Opportunities in the Chilean Packaging Industry", report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Packaging industry in Chile, as part of our coverage of the industry across 20 countries. It includes Market Overview, Growth in use of Pack Material by Sector, Analysis of Key Packaging Materials, Trends and Future Outlook.

The packaging industry in Chile is estimated to grow from 18,947.4 million units in 2016 to 21,856.3 million units in 2021, registering a CAGR of 2.9%. Flexible Packaging is the largest packaging type accounting for 8,140.5 million units 2016, while Rigid Metal is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 3.4% during 2016-2021. This growth will be largely influenced by changing consumer behavior resulting from hectic lifestyles, rising disposable income, and demand for convenience. The need for convenience will continue to drive the growth of small-sized, on-the-go, easy-to-store/-use packaging in Chile.

Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Packaging industry in Chile, as part of our coverage of the industry across 20 countries. It includes analysis on the following -

- Market Overview: Provides an overview of the usage of different packaging materials across different industries in terms of the number of units, packaging share and growth rates during 2011-2021

- Growth in use of Pack Material by Sector: Provides an overview of the shift in the utilization of various packaging materials across sectors during 2016-2021

- Key Packaging Materials: Includes data and analysis - number of units (Millions), volumes (Million kg/lit/units), growth rates - for five packaging types viz. Rigid Plastics, Rigid Metal, Glass, Paper & Board, Flexible Packaging and Others (other than the afore mentioned five types) during 2016-2021.

- It also covers: Sub-material - Includes Aluminum, Aluminum foil/paper/plastic, Brick, Flexible Plastic, Gable Top, Glass, HDPE, Metal, Paper, Paper & Board, PET, Plastic, Ready Metal Trays, Shaped, Thin-Walled and Others

- Container Type: Includes Aerosol, Jar, Can - Food, Bag/Sachet, Pouch, Tray, Tub, Carton, Film, Tin, Bottle, Box, Blister Pack, Foil, Wrapper, Clamshell, Tube, Can - Composite, Can - Drink, Other Line Items, Sleeve, Can - Paint, Keg/Drum, Cup, Bag-in-Box, Specialty Cosmetic Containers and Others

- Closure Material: Includes Metal, natural, Plastic, Synthetic and Others

- Closure Type: Includes Cap, Twist Off, Prize Off, Foil, Film, Screw Top, Stopper, Dispenser, Flip/Snap Top, Sports Cap, Plastic Tie, Crown, Lever Closure and Others

- Outer Material: Includes Flexible, Paper & Board, Rigid Plastic and Others

- Outer Type: Includes Box, Sleeve, Bag, Shrink Wrap, Blister Pack and Others

- Trends, Case Studies and Future Outlook: Provides an understanding of the ongoing packaging trends in the country - convenience, affordability, multi-packs, eco-friendly etc.- across the five packaging materials. The report also provides a view into the future prospects of the packaging industry. The case studies in each packaging section gives a success example highlighting the packaging innovations, strategies and best practices

Reasons to buy

- Packaging companies and retailers seek the latest information on consumer trends and opportunities to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the CPG market.

- As consumer product demand evolves the dynamics between different packaging types also evolves favoring some packaging types and formats and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring maximum sales in the future.

- The differential growth across different packaging materials and formats drive fundamental shifts in the market. These differentials result from various factors such as changing consumer preferences, regulatory compliance, and innovation within the packaging market

- The report is a unique combination of in-depth qualitative analysis and authoritative packaging data for the years 2011-2021. Each packaging material has detailed data breakdown by packaging type, closure material, closure type, outer material, and outer type.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Executive summary

2. Market overview

a. Key takeaways

b. Market size analysis by pack material and industry

c. Pack unit analysis by industry

d. Change in number of units by packaging type and industry

3. Growth analysis by pack material and industry

a. Use of pack material by industry and change in consumption over 2016-2021

4. Growth analysis of pack material by industry and sector

5. Analysis by pack material (rigid plastic, flexible packaging, glass, paper & board and rigid metal)

a. Key takeaways

b. Pack sub-type and pack type

c. Closure material and closure type

d. Primary outer material and type

e. Analysis by industry and sector

f. Gaining and losing industries

g. Trends

h. Case study

i. Future outlook

6. Appendix

a. Data

b. Definitions

c. Methodology

d. Trends definitions

…Continued

