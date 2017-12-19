Home Office Furnitures Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On -“Home Office Furnitures Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2021”

Home Office Furnitures Market 2017

Global Home Office Furnitures market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Steelcase (USA)

Herman Miller (USA)

Haworth (USA)

HNI Corporation (USA)

Okamura Corporation (Japan)

Global Group (China)

KI (USA)

Teknion (Canada)

Knoll (German)

Kinnarps Holding (Switzerland)

Kimball Office (USA)

Kokuyo (Japan)

ITOKI (Japan)

Uchida Yoko (Japan)

Vitra Holding (Switzerland)

Nowy Styl (Poland)

Groupe Clestra Hausermann (USA)

Izzy+ (USA)

Lienhard Office Group (Switzerland)

Koninkije Ahrend (Netherlands)

USM Holding (Switzerland)

Bene (Austria)

Sedus Stoll (German)

Martela (Finland)

Scandinavian Business Seating (Norway)

EFG Holding (Sweden)

Fursys (Korea)

Aurora (Taiwan)

SUNON (China)

Quama (China)



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Home Office Furnitures in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Furnitures

Seating

Tables

Storage Units

Other

By Material

Wooden Furniture

Plastic Furniture

Metal Furniture

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

General Retailers

Online Retailers

Other



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Home Office Furnitures Market Research Report 2017

1 Home Office Furnitures Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Home Office Furnitures

1.2 Home Office Furnitures Segment By Furnitures

1.2.1 Global Home Office Furnitures Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Furnitures (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Home Office Furnitures Production Market Share By Furnitures (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Seating

1.2.4 Tables

1.2.5 Storage Units

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Home Office Furnitures Segment By Material

1.3.1 Wooden Furniture

1.3.2 Plastic Furniture

1.3.3 Metal Furniture

1.4 Global Home Office Furnitures Segment by Application

1.4.1 Home Office Furnitures Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

1.4.3 General Retailers

1.4.4 Online Retailers

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Global Home Office Furnitures Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Home Office Furnitures Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Home Office Furnitures (2012-2022)

1.6.1 Global Home Office Furnitures Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.6.2 Global Home Office Furnitures Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

7 Global Home Office Furnitures Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Steelcase (USA)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Home Office Furnitures Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Steelcase (USA) Home Office Furnitures Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Herman Miller (USA)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Home Office Furnitures Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Herman Miller (USA) Home Office Furnitures Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Haworth (USA)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Home Office Furnitures Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Haworth (USA) Home Office Furnitures Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 HNI Corporation (USA)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Home Office Furnitures Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 HNI Corporation (USA) Home Office Furnitures Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Okamura Corporation (Japan)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Home Office Furnitures Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

