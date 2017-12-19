Cigarettes in Taiwan Market 2017: Key Players PMI, JTI, BAT, Taiwan Tobacco and Wine Monopoly Ltd
PUNE, INDIA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
"Cigarettes in Taiwan, 2017", is an analytical report that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Taiwan market. The report offers Market size and structure of the overall and per capita consumption based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise.
Taiwan has a sizeable cigarette market in both absolute and per capita terms. The non-duty paid sector has recently been a concern for authorities. Taiwan's entry into the WTO in 2002 opened up the domestic market to foreign competition. The former state monopoly, Taiwan Tobacco and Wine Monopoly Ltd (TTWM), now known as the Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation (TTLC), faced stiff competition from imports.
Companies mentioned
PMI
JTI
BAT
Taiwan Tobacco and Wine Monopoly Ltd TTWM
Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corporation TTLC
Scope
- The market is dominated by multinational JTI, which leads from local company TTLC.
- Taiwan only produces flue cured tobacco and production has traditionally been geared to meeting the demands of the local market.
- The regulatory and fiscal push against smokers is expected to continue and have a detrimental impact on the cigarette market over the coming decade.
