Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast by 2022

Growing demand and implementation of hybrid cloud architecture is expected to drive the IaaS market. In 2016, hybrid cloud adoption rose from 58% to 71% year-over-year . Hybrid cloud services help organizations abide by its regulatory norms, reduce chances of data loss, gain protection against unexpected disasters, and significantly reduces cost of using a private cloud.

The Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Global Market Report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) sector.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for infrastructure as a service (IaaS)? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) global market report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider cloud services market, and compares it with other markets.

• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

• The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market section of the report gives context. It compares the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market with other segments of the cloud services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses Expenditure Per Capita, Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Indicators Comparison.

Markets Covered: Managed hosting, Disaster Recovery as a Service, Storage as a Service, Colocation, Network management, Content delivery, High Performance Computing as a Service

Companies Mentioned: Amazon Web Services Inc., Datapipe Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, VMware

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Indicators Comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

1. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Characteristics;

2. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Size And Growth;

3. Pestle Analysis;

4. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Customer Information;

5. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Segmentation;

6. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Regional And Country Analysis;

7. Global Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors;

7.1. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global; 7.2. Per Capita Average Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Expenditure, Global;

8. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Comparison With Macro Economic Factors Across Countries;

9. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Comparison With Industry Metrics;

10. Asia-Pacific Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market;

11. Western Europe Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market;

12. Eastern Europe Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market;

13. North America Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market;

14. South America Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market;

15. Middle East Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market;

16. Africa Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market;

17. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market Competitive Landscape;

18. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Market;

19. Market Background: Cloud Services Market;

20. Information Technology Industry Financial Margins;

21. Appendix;

