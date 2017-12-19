North American Make-Up Sector Market 2017 Key Players, Trend, Share, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast

North American Make-Up Sector Market 2017: Key Players SUNTORY HOLDINGS, Pernod Ricard, Bacardi Ltd., Sazerac Company

Summary

"Opportunities in the North American Make-Up Sector", report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region's Make-up sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

The North American make-up sector valued US$13,692.6 million in 2016. Of the four markets, face make-up held the largest value share of 38.8% in 2016, and is forecast to record a CAGR of 3.0% during 2016-2021. Department stores emerged the largest channel of distribution, holding a value share of 35.6% in the North American make-up sector during 2016.

Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the make-up sector in the region. It includes analysis on the following -

- Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions

- Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of make-up by markets across the key countries in the region.

- High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top 4 high potential countries in the region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

- Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of high potential countries covering value growth during 2016-2021, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

- Brand analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the region, besides analyzing the growth of Private Label products in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for hot drinks across the key countries in the region, in 2016. It covers these distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, health & beauty stores, dollar stores, which include variety stores & general merchandisers and others, which includes cash & carries & warehouse clubs and others.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2016) and growth analysis (during 2011-2021) for various packaging materials, container, closure, and outer types based on the volume sales (units) of make-up

Reasons to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Table of Content: Key Points

1.Executive summary

2. Market size and growth analysis (Regional analysis)

Market Size Analysis - North America compared to other regions

Growth analysis by region

Growth analysis by country

Growth Analysis by market

3. Countries in North America

Analyzing countries in North America - Methodology

Identifying high countries - Risk, reward and opportunity analysis

4. Market size and growth analysis ( Countries in North America)

Countries in North America - Overview

Growth contribution analysis by country (1/2)

Growth contribution analysis by country (2/2)

Share of Make-up compared to other Cosmetics & Toiletries sectors

Change in consumption levels by country and Make-up markets

Per capita consumption analysis

Per capita expenditure analysis

5. Country Profiles

…Continued

