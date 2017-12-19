Eastern European Wine Sector Market 2017 – By Analyzing the Performance of Various Competitors

Eastern European Wine Sector

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Opportunities in the Eastern European Wine Sector”

Summary

"Opportunities in the Eastern European Wine Sector", report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern Europe's Spirits sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Eastern Europe, with a value share of 10.0%, represented the fourth largest market in 2016. Of the three markets, still wine held the largest share in the Eastern Europe wine sector, accounting for 63.4% (US$19,324.0) in 2016. The Eastern Europe Wine sector is fragmented, with the top five brands accounting for 18.6% of the market volume in 2016. Hypermarkets & supermarkets is the most popular channel for wine in the region, accounting for 46.7% of overall sales in 2016.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2627324-opportunities-in-the-eastern-european-wine-sector-analysis-of-opportunities-offered

Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the hot drinks sector in the region. It includes analysis on the following –

- Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions

- Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of hot drinks by markets across the key countries in the region.

- High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top 4 high potential countries in the region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

- Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of high potential countries covering value growth during 2016-2021, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

- Brand analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the region, besides analyzing the growth of Private Label products in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for hot drinks across the key countries in the region, in 2016. It covers these distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, dollar stores, which include variety stores & general merchandisers and others, which includes cash & carries & warehouse clubs and others.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2016) and growth analysis (during 2011-2021) for various packaging materials, container, closure, and outer types based on the volume sales (units) of hot drinks

Key points

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Table of Contents

1. Executive summary

2. Market size and growth analysis (Regional analysis)

3.Identifying high potential countries in Eastern Europe

4. Market size and growth analysis (High potential countries in Eastern Europe)

5. Country Profiles (High potential countries in Eastern Europe)

6. Success Stories

7. Company and Brand Analysis

8. Key Distribution Channels

9. Key Packaging Formats

10. Challenges and Future Outlook

11. Appendix

..CONTINUED

About US

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars