Global Premium Wireless Routers Market 2017 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast by 2022

Executive Summary

This report studies the Premium Wireless Routers market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Premium Wireless Routers market by product type and application/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Premium Wireless Routers.

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Premium Wireless Routers in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The major players in global and United States Premium Wireless Routers market, including

Netgear

Linksys

TP-LINK

D-Link Corporation

Cisco

ASUS

Tenda

Belkin

NETCORE Group

MERCURY

Trendnet

Apple

FAST

Buffalo

Amped

Edimax

Huawei

XiaoMi

On the basis of product, the Premium Wireless Routers market is primarily split into

Single band wireless router

Dual band wireless router

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Consumer wireless router

Business wireless router

Table of content:

2017-2022 Premium Wireless Routers Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications

Continuous…

