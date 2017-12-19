Hot Drinks UK Market 2017 - Current and Future Business Plans

Hot Drinks UK Market 2017: Key Players Nestle, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Associated British Foods Plc, Unilever

PUNE, INDIA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

"Top Growth Opportunities: Hot Drinks in the UK", provides an overview of the Hot Drinks market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. Proprietary Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for Hot Drinks producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight. The report uses this framework to identify the best opportunities, analyze white spaces in the market, and outline new product development that will effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states. These are combined to offer strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2627327-top-growth-opportunities-hot-drinks-in-the-uk

Companies mentioned

Nestle

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Associated British Foods Plc

Unilever

Bettys & Taylors Group Ltd

Tata Sons Limited

Clipper Teas

GSK

Starbucks

Luigi Lavazza

This report provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for hot drinks producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of hot drinks in the UK through detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.

Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for Hot Drinks producers. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.

Get access to -

- Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the UK market. Improve your consumer targeting by understanding who’s driving the market, what they want, and why

- A study of market value and volumes over 2011-2016 for the UK, supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2016-2021 period

- White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take

- Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future

- Examples of international and regional product innovation targeting key consumer needs

Scope

- The hot drinks market in the UK grew at a CAGR of 1.4% during 2011-2016, from US$5,411.6 million in 2011 to US$5,788.6 million in 2016

- The UK hot drinks market is forecast to register strong growth at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2016-2021 and is expected to be worth US$7,109.6 by 2021

- Among the top 10 hot drinks markets, the UK ranked sixth in terms of per capita expenditure (in US dollar terms) in 2016, larger than Poland, the US, Malaysia, and China

Reasons to buy

- This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of the UK's Hot Drinks consumers.

- This is based on unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Hot Drinks sector.

- Category, brand, and packaging dynamics are also examined. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.

Table of Content: Key Points

1. Introducing a top growth market for Hot Drinks

Top 10 global growth opportunities scores

Top global issues

Assessment against global strategic issues

Predicted future issues for the global sector

Reward and risk assessment

Opportunity score - overview

Consumer spending trends - peer group comparisons

Political, Economic, Social, and Technological: Analysis

Enablers and inhibitors of growth

Rewards and opportunities for growth

Summary of the market

2. Market insight - identifying the opportunities to move into

Market growth by category

Value growth of the market

Volume growth of the market

Level of premiumization by category

Category analysis - key drivers of change

3. Retail and distribution insight - key channels and retailers driving growth

Hot Drinks retail channel share

Key Retail Channel trends

Routes to market

Drivers of change in the sector

4. Company and brand insight - the competitive landscape defined

…Continued

ACCESS REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2627327-top-growth-opportunities-hot-drinks-in-the-uk

Get in touch:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/4828928

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WiseGuyReports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiseguyreports-1009007869213183/?fref=ts