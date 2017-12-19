Cigarettes in Uzbekistan Market 2017: Key Players – BAT, JTI, KT&G, PMI, Imperial Tobacco and More

Cigarettes in Uzbekistan

Summary

"Cigarettes in Uzbekistan, 2017", is an analytical report by which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Uzbekistan market.

Uzbekistan is one of the largest of the former Soviet republics with a population of just over 29 million. The overall market is considered to have some long-term growth potential, but this will only favor the duty-paid trade if tighter market controls can successfully divert contraband volumes back into the legitimate market.

What else does this report offer?

- Market size and structure of the overall and per capita consumption based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis and our in-house expertise.

- Detailed information such as market shares and recent developments of the manufacturers, leading brands along with company profiles.

- Regulations, taxation, retail pricing, smoking habit and the growing health concerns affecting overall production.

- Prospects and forecasts of overall sales and consumption for 2015 to 2025.

Scope

- The legitimate market is expected to decline again in 2016 following a further increase in excise taxes at the beginning of the year

- The cigarette market is dominated by BAT Uzbekistan, which remains the country's only cigarette producer despite earlier reports that some local companies were considering setting up production and the government is reported to have licensed one small producer of non-filter oval cigarettes.

- Overall adult smoking prevalence down in 2016.

Key points

Table of Contents

1. Overview

2. Market Size

3. Market Structure

4. Manufacturers & Brands

5. Taxation & Retail Prices

6. The Smoking Population

7. Production and Trade

8. Operating Constraints

9. Company Profiles

10. Prospects & Forecasts

11. Appendix

..CONTINUED

