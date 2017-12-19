Make-Up Sector in Denmark Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2021

Make-Up Sector in Denmark Market 2017: Key Players L`Oreal, Procter & Gamble, Coty Inc., Amway

The Danish Make-Up sector is led by the Eye Make-Up market in both value and volume terms, and it is also forecast to register the fastest value growth during 2016-2021. Hypermarkets & Supermarkets is the leading channel for the distribution of Make-Up products in the country. Rigid Plastics is the most commonly used package material in the sector, and is also forecast to register the fastest growth during 2016-2021. L`Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble, Coty, Inc. are the leading market players in the Danish Make-Up sector.

Country Profile report on the Make-Up sector in Denmark provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

L`Oreal S.A.

Procter & Gamble

Coty Inc.

E. Tjellesen A/S

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuittonm

Chanel S.A.

Amway Corporation

- Market data: Overall market value and volume data with growth analysis for 2011-2021.

- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for Eye Make-Up, Face Make-Up, Nail Make-Up, and Lip Make-Up with inputs on individual category share within each market and the change in their market share forecast for 2016-2021

- Leading players: Market share of brands and private labels, including private label growth analysis from 2011-2016

- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each market through distribution channels such as Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Health & Beauty Stores, Department Stores, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, and others

- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each market, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Package material data for Glass, Rigid Plastics, Paper & Board, Flexible Packaging, and others; pack type data for: Specialty Container, Tube, Jar and Tub.

- The per capita consumption of Make-Up is higher in Denmark compared to the global and regional level

- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets is the largest distribution channel, followed by Health & Beauty Stores

- L`Oreal Paris accounts for the leading share in the Danish Make-Up sector

- Per capita consumption of Eye Make-Up and Lip Make-Up markets are high in Denmark compared to global and regional levels

- Rigid Plastics is the most commonly used package material in the Danish Make-Up sector

1. Report Scope 1

2. Executive Summary 2

3. Denmark in the Global and Regional Context 3

3.1. Denmark’s share in the Global and Western European Make-Up sectors 3

3.2. Denmark compared to other leading countries in Western Europe 4

4. Market Size Analysis - Make-Up Sector 5

4.1. Value and volume analysis - Make-Up sector in Denmark 5

4.2. Per capita consumption - Denmark compared to Western Europe and globally 6

4.3. Value and volume analysis of markets in the Make-Up sector 7

4.4. Growth analysis by markets 8

5. Market and Category Analysis 9

5.1. Per capita consumption analysis by markets 9

5.2. Market analysis: Eye Make-Up 10

5.3. Market analysis: Face Make-Up 12

5.4. Market analysis: Lip Make-Up 14

5.5. Market analysis: Nail Make-Up 16

6. Distribution Analysis 17

6.1. Distribution channel share analysis: Make-Up 17

6.2. Distribution channel share analysis: Eye Make-Up 18

6.3. Distribution channel share analysis: Face Make-Up 19

6.4. Distribution channel share analysis: Lip Make-Up 20

6.5. Distribution channel share analysis: Nail Make-Up 21

7. Competitive Landscape 22

7.1. Brand share analysis by sector 22

7.2. Brand share analysis by markets 24

8. Packaging Analysis 32

8.1. Packaging share and growth analysis by package material 32

8.2. Packaging share analysis by package material 33

8.3. Packaging share and growth analysis by pack type 34

8.4. Packaging share analysis by pack type 35

8.5. Packaging share and growth analysis by closure type 36

8.6. Packaging share analysis by closure type 37

…Continued

