Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market in the US to Grow at CAGR of 26.13% and Forecast to 2021

Machine to machine (M2M) technologies allow for communication of data between electronic devices. The transmission of data is done via cellular as well as satellite networks. Cellular M2M connections use CDMA, 2G, 3G, and 4G/LTE networks to establish connections between electronic devices, and provide applications across different verticals, such as automotive, healthcare, retail, transport and logistics, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and consumer electronics.
Some major applications provided by M2M include video surveillance, remote vehicle diagnostics, fleet management, asset tracking, theft recovery, and POS. It helps industries worldwide to enhance their operational efficiency and productivity by reducing overall CAPEX.
The analysts forecast the cellular M2M connections in the US to grow at a CAGR of 26.13% during 2015-2019; while the cellular M2M services in the country to grow at a CAGR of 25.55% in the forecast period.
Covered in this Report
The report, namely Cellular M2M Connections in the US 2015-2019, is based on an in-depth market analysis, with inputs from industry experts. It also covers the market landscape in the US and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes the key vendors operating in the market.
Key Vendors
• AT&T
• Gemalto
• Sprint
• Verizon Communications
• Sierra Wireless
• Telit Wireless Solutions
• T-Mobile US
Emerging Vendors
• Amdocs
• Digi International
• Ericsson
• Kore Wireless Group
• PTC
• Silver Spring Networks
Other Prominent Vendors
• Aeris Communications
• Comarch
• Huawei
• Jasper Technologies
• M2M Data
• Multi-Tech Systems
• Novatel Wireless
• Numerex
• Option
• Red Bend
• Rogers Communications
• SeeControl
• TechMahindra
• U-blox
• Wipro
• Wyless Group
• Xively
• ZTE
Market Driver
• High Adoption of Cellular M2M
Market Challenge
• Lack of Integration in M2M Devices
Market Trend
• Adoption of M2M Cloud-based Platform
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Overview
06.1.1 Emergence of IoT
06.1.2 Connected M2M
06.1.3 Connected Home M2M
06.1.4 Applications Provided by Connected Home M2M
06.1.5 Opportunities for Telecom Operators in Smart Home M2M Market in US
06.1.6 Connected Car M2M
06.1.7 Car Driving Usage
06.1.8 Connected Car: A Big Market Opportunity for Mobile Network Operators
06.1.9 Connected Health M2M
06.1.10 Opportunities for M2M
06.1.11 M2M Applications
06.1.12 Popular M2M Platform Offerings
06.2 Market Size and Forecast (Services)
06.3 Market Size and Forecast (Connections)
06.4 Five Forces Analysis
07. Buying Criteria
08. Market Growth Drivers
09. Drivers and their Impact
10. Market Challenges
11. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Trends and their Impact
14. Vendor Landscape
14.1 Competitive Scenario
14.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
14.2 Market Share Analysis 2014
14.2.1 M2M Service Providers
14.2.2 M2M Module Providers
14.3 Emerging Vendors
14.4 Other Prominent Vendors
15. Key Vendor Analysis
15.1 AT&T
15.1.1 Key Facts
15.1.2 Business Overview
15.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
15.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
15.1.5 Business Strategy
15.1.6 Recent Developments
15.1.7 SWOT Analysis
15.2 Gemalto
15.2.1 Key Facts
15.2.2 Business Overview
15.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
15.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
15.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
15.2.6 Business Strategy
15.2.7 Recent Developments
15.2.8 SWOT Analysis
15.3 Sprint
15.3.1 Key Facts
15.3.2 Business Overview
15.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
15.3.4 Business Strategy
15.3.5 Recent Developments
15.3.6 SWOT Analysis
15.4 Verizon Communications
15.4.1 Key Facts
15.4.2 Business Overview
15.4.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
15.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2011-2013
15.4.5 Business Strategy
15.4.6 Recent Developments
15.4.7 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
