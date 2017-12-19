Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market in the US to Grow at CAGR of 26.13% and Forecast to 2021

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Report On -“Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market in the US - Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2021”

Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market in the US 2017

Machine to machine (M2M) technologies allow for communication of data between electronic devices. The transmission of data is done via cellular as well as satellite networks. Cellular M2M connections use CDMA, 2G, 3G, and 4G/LTE networks to establish connections between electronic devices, and provide applications across different verticals, such as automotive, healthcare, retail, transport and logistics, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and consumer electronics.

Some major applications provided by M2M include video surveillance, remote vehicle diagnostics, fleet management, asset tracking, theft recovery, and POS. It helps industries worldwide to enhance their operational efficiency and productivity by reducing overall CAPEX.

The analysts forecast the cellular M2M connections in the US to grow at a CAGR of 26.13% during 2015-2019; while the cellular M2M services in the country to grow at a CAGR of 25.55% in the forecast period.

Covered in this Report

The report, namely Cellular M2M Connections in the US 2015-2019, is based on an in-depth market analysis, with inputs from industry experts. It also covers the market landscape in the US and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes the key vendors operating in the market.



Key Vendors

• AT&T

• Gemalto

• Sprint

• Verizon Communications

• Sierra Wireless

• Telit Wireless Solutions

• T-Mobile US

Emerging Vendors

• Amdocs

• Digi International

• Ericsson

• Kore Wireless Group

• PTC

• Silver Spring Networks

Other Prominent Vendors

• Aeris Communications

• Comarch

• Huawei

• Jasper Technologies

• M2M Data

• Multi-Tech Systems

• Novatel Wireless

• Numerex

• Option

• Red Bend

• Rogers Communications

• SeeControl

• TechMahindra

• U-blox

• Wipro

• Wyless Group

• Xively

• ZTE

Market Driver

• High Adoption of Cellular M2M

Market Challenge

• Lack of Integration in M2M Devices

Market Trend

• Adoption of M2M Cloud-based Platform

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



