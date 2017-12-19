PUNE, INDIA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Building Management System Market 2017 Global Analysis,Research,Review,Applications and Forecast to 2022”.

A building management system (BMS) is a computer-based control system installed in buildings that that can be used to monitor and manage mechanical and electrical equipment such as ventilation, lighting, power systems, fire systems, and security systems in a facility. A BMS consists of software and hardware; the software program, usually configured in a hierarchical manner, can be proprietary, using such protocols as C-Bus, Profibus, and so on. Vendors are also producing BMSs that integrate using Internet protocols and open standards such as DeviceNet, SOAP, XML, BACnet, LonWorks and Modbus.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2625130-global-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-south-america-middle-east

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Building Management System in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Johnson Controls

Schneider

Siemens

Honeywell

UTC

Trane

Delta Controls

Beckhoff

Azbil

Cylon

ASI

Technovator

Carel

Deos

Airedale

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

BACnet

LonWorks

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Buildings

Office & Commercial

Manufacturing Plant

Other

Ask Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2625130-global-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-south-america-middle-east

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Building Management System market.

Chapter 1, to describe Building Management System Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Building Management System, with sales, revenue, and price of Building Management System, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Building Management System, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Continue…….

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Building Management System Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 BACnet

1.2.2 LonWorks

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential Buildings

1.3.2 Office & Commercial

1.3.3 Manufacturing Plant

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Johnson Controls

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Johnson Controls Building Management System Description

2.1.1.2 Johnson Controls Building Management System Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Johnson Controls Building Management System Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Johnson Controls Building Management System Product Introduction

2.1.3 Johnson Controls Building Management System Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.1.3.1 Johnson Controls Building Management System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Johnson Controls Building Management System Market Share in Global in 2016

2.2 Schneider

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Schneider Building Management System Description

2.2.1.2 Schneider Building Management System Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Johnson Controls Building Management System Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Schneider Building Management System Product Introduction

2.2.3 Schneider Building Management System Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.2.3.1 Schneider Building Management System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Schneider Building Management System Market Share in Global in 2016

2.3 Siemens

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Siemens Building Management System Description

2.3.1.2 Siemens Building Management System Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Siemens Building Management System Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Siemens Building Management System Product Introduction

2.3.3 Siemens Building Management System Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.3.3.1 Siemens Building Management System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Siemens Building Management System Market Share in Global in 2016

2.4 Honeywell

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Honeywell Building Management System Description

2.4.1.2 Honeywell Building Management System Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Honeywell Building Management System Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Honeywell Building Management System Product Introduction

2.4.3 Honeywell Building Management System Sales, Revenue and Market Share

2.4.3.1 Honeywell Building Management System Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Honeywell Building Management System Market Share in Global in 2016

2.5 UTC

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 UTC Building Management System Description

2.5.1.2 UTC Building Management System Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 UTC Building Management System Product Introduction

Continue…….

Buy 1-User PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=2625130

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

