Hydropower in Canada Market 2017- By Develop Strategies Based on the Latest Regulatory Events

Hydropower in Canada 2017 Key Players - Nalcor Energy, Hydro-Quebec, Rio Tinto Alcan, BC Hydro Market Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Summary

"Hydropower (Large, Small and Pumped Storage) in Canada, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2017 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles", the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the hydropower market in Canada.

The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global hydropower market with forecasts up to 2030. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Canada (includes conventional thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes hydro, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2006 to 2030 in Canada hydropower market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to hydropower is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Companies mentioned

Nalcor Energy

Hydro-Quebec

Ontario Power Generation Inc.

Manitoba Hydro-Electric Board

Rio Tinto Alcan

BC Hydro

New Brunswick Power Corporation

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro

TransAlta Corporation

Scope

The report analyses global renewable power market, global hydropower market, Canada power market, Canada renewable power market and Canada hydropower market. The scope of the research includes -

- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

- An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources. The information is covered for the historical period 2006-2016 (unless specified) and forecast period 2017-2030.

- Renewable power sources include wind (both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

- Detailed overview of the global hydropower market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by major hydropower countries in 2016 and key owners information of various regions.

- Power market scenario in Canada and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

- An overview on Canada renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2006-2030), generation trends(2006-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2016.

- Detailed overview of Canada hydropower market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming hydro projects.

- Deal analysis of Canada hydropower market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and hydropower in particular.

- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to buy

- The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Canada hydropower market.

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for hydropower market.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.

- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues.

- Understand and respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.

Table of Content: Key Points

