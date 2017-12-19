South America And Eastern Europe Continue To Lead Retail Market Growth

Retail Market Sales 2017 And Annual Growth Rate For Three Regions

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global retail market is growing at 5.6% year on year, but in South America and Eastern Europe that rate is far exceeded, according to research by The Business Research Company. Though both have slowed from their recent breakneck pace, South America's sales to individuals and households will grow at 8.2%, Eastern Europe's at 7.2% year on year to 2020. In contrast, in the developed markets of North America and Western Europe, growth will pick up, but only to 4.8% and 2.8% respectively. With growth at 6.4%, and a market worth nearly a third of the global total, Asia Pacific is where retail sales will put on most value, rising by over $2,600 billion between 2016 and 2020.

The global retail market is highly fragmented: Walmart is the largest player, and that has only 2% of the total. Some mergers and acquisitions in this market have attracted attention – Amazon’s takeover of Whole Foods Market, and Walgreens of Alliance Boots and Rite Aid. Overall, however, it would be wrong to conclude that significant consolidation is taking place at retail. It is still the domain of small and medium-sized businesses.

The biggest trend in retail is the erosion of offline stores’ shares by online retailers such as Amazon and Alibaba. Globally over 90% of retail purchases are still made offline but it is ecommerce and other non-store retailers that are growing fastest, at nearly 10% year on year, against an average for all segments of 5.6%. Even in Asia Pacific store sales are achieving only 5.8%.

