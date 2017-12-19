Smartwatch Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022
PUNE, INDIA, December 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smartwatch Market 2017
Key Players
Apple (US)
Samsung (KR)
Sony (JP)
Motorola/Lenovo (US)
LG (KR)
Pebble (US)
Fitbit (US)
Garmin (US)
Withings (FR)
Polar (FI)
Asus (CN)
Huawei (CN)
ZTE (CN)
inWatch (US)
Casio (JP)
TAG Heuer (CH)
TomTom (NL)
Qualcomm (US)
Weloop (CN)
Pulsense (US)
Geak (CN)
SmartQ (CN)
Hopu (CN)
Truly (CN)
Key Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main types of products
Smartwatch Market, by Main System
Apple Watch Kit
Android Wear
Tizen
Embedded OS
Others
Smartwatch Market, by Screen Type
Mirasol Screen
Flexible E-paper
LCD Screen
Smartwatch Market, by Key Consumer
Personal Assistance
Medical / Health
Fitness
Personal Safety
